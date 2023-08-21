Texas College is getting ready for its second football season under head coach Jarrail Jackson.
The Steers went 1-9 in 2022 in Jackson’s first season and showed improvement from an 0-11 campaign in 2021.
The Steers scored 176 points and allowed 518 points in 2022 after scoring just 108 points and giving up 648 points in 2021.
The Steers are looking to win at least two games for the first time since 2017 and at least three games for the first time since 2007, which capped a five-year stretch where the Steers went 25-24. Since 2008, Texas College has a record of 13-129.
Freshmen Christopher Gibson, EJ Young, Broderick Brown and Kristopher Hodges were at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“My expectation is to break the tackling record and just change the culture,” said Gibson, a linebacker and business major from Aldine MacArthur High School.
“My personal expectation is to break the picks record and be the best DB to ever come through Texas College and also change the culture,” said Young, a defensive back from Klein Cain High School.
“We just want to change everybody’s mentality and mindset about Texas College football,” said Brown, a quarterback from Houston Yates High School.
“My expectation is to get first team as a freshman and also let up no sacks and also change the culture,” said Hodges, an offensive lineman and business major from Fort Bend Hightower High School.
Texas College will have a scrimmage at Mary Hardin-Baylor Friday in Belton. The Steers will play at UT Permian Basin on Sept. 2 and Central Arkansas on Sept. 9. The home opener for the Steers will be against Ottawa University Surprise (OUAZ) on Sept. 16.