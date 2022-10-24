NEW CHAPEL HILL — After snapping a 19-game winning streak last week, Texas College was looking to keep the wins rolling Saturday but couldn’t match No. 15 Arizona Christian University’s energy, falling 81-19.
The Firestorm (5-2, 4-2 Sooner Athletic Conference) scored on every possession except their last one when they ran out the clock. Things were strong for Arizona Christian from the jump, skating to a 7-0 lead just one and a half minutes into the game and never looked back as they took on the Steers at Bulldog Stadium on the Chapel Hill High School campus.
Of the 512 yards of total offense for Arizona Christian, 310 came on the ground with five Firestorm producing 42 yards or more.
Quarterback Tyler Duncan was dominant for the Firestorm, scoring three times on the ground and once through the air. But it was his ability at the line of scrimmage to put his team in the right play that made all the difference.
"The young men played well and executed the game plan," Firestorm Head Coach Jeff Bowen said. "It was very businesslike in all three phases of the game. We enjoyed watching our backups be able to get into the game and execute. They ran the offense and made plays on defense."
Getting down quickly and early forced the Steers (1-6, 1-5) offense to go to the passing game earlier than it probably wanted to with the wind blowing as a strong as it was, as Smith County experienced winds of up to 25mph during the wind advisory day. Steers freshman quarterback Isiah Saddler struggled to find the mark with his receivers in the unpredictable wind, and when he was able to find his receivers, the result was a drop ball.
The Steers offense saw a glimmer of success when Saddler hooked up with Terrell Hookfin, who had two touchdown receptions on the day and filled in nicely at quarterback when Saddler was injured, passing for a touchdown as well.
The Steers don’t have much time left to turn around the season and the competition only gets stiffer when they take on No. 20 Texas Wesleyan next week. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Mewbourne Field on the campus of All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler.
The Firestorm will prepare for their next two home games, which Bowen said will be "much more formidable opponents," with Oklahoma Panhandle State next week then Langston University.