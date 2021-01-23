STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Baylor’s depth and experience eventually overwhelmed an Oklahoma State team that was missing star freshman Cade Cunningham due to COVID-19 protocols.
Jared Butler scored 22 points, and the second-ranked Bears rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Oklahoma State 81-66 on Saturday.
Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference’s leading scorer, hasn’t been practicing. He was cleared for activity on Saturday, but coach Mike Boynton said Cunningham wasn’t ready to play. Key reserve Rondel Walker also sat out with an arm injury, leaving Oklahoma State with eight players available.
The Cowboys still pushed the Bears, leading in the early minutes of the second half before Baylor took control. The Bears shot 53% after the break.
“That’s the difference in a player-led team, an experienced team,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “You have to feel what’s going wrong. And they knew defensively we weren’t as good as we normally are and rebounding, we weren’t as good as we normally were. So credit them for taking care of that.”
Mark Vital scored a career-high 19 points and Davion Mitchell had eight points and nine assists for Baylor (14-0, 7-0). Gonzaga also has started the season 14-0, making this the first time the preseason Nos. 1 and No. 2 each won their first 14 games of a season since the preseason poll began in 1961-62.
Kalib Boone scored a career-high 21 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-4, 3-4).
It was a quality effort for roughly 30 minutes for Oklahoma State.
No. 8 Houston 68, Temple 51
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and Houston rolled to its sixth straight victory, beating Temple.
The Cougars (13-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) also beat the Owls on Dec. 22. Grimes and Sasser hit consecutive early 3s to build a 19-point lead. Jake Forrester led the Owls (3-4, 2-4) with 15 points, and Khalif Battle had 14.
SFA 102, Lamar 72
NACOGDOCHES (AP) — Cameron Johnson, a former Tyler Junior College standout, had 21 points as Stephen F. Austin rolled past Lamar 102-72 on Saturday.
Roti Ware had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (9-2, 5-0 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Gavin Kensmil added 17 points. David Kachelries had 13 points.
Lamar totaled 37 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Kasen Harrison had 12 points for the Cardinals (3-11, 2-4). Quinlan Bennett added 12 points. David Muoka had 13 rebounds.
Mississippi 61, Texas A&M 50
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Devontae Shuler scored 17 and Mississippi beat Texas A&M 61-50 on Saturday.
Kevin Marfo’s layup with 1:55 left before the halftime gave Texas A&M a 28-23 lead. From there, Mississippi (8-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) proceeded to go on a 20-2 run from which the Aggies (7-6, 2-5) never regrouped. Texas A&M didn’t score again until Emanuel Miller’s jump shot with almost five minutes gone after intermission.
Following a Miller layup with 12:20 remaining, Joiner made a layup and a jumper, Shuler a jumper and Romello White a pair of free throws and the 8-0 run in a four-minute span gave the Rebels a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies.
Ole Miss finished 19-for-43 (44%) shooting while Texas A&M went 20 for 51 (39%); including just five 3-pointers made for each team. The difference occurred at the foul line where Ole Miss went 18 for 29 and the Aggies were just 5 for 8.
Ole Miss now has won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak. The Rebels travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks Wednesday.
The Aggies will host LSU on Tuesday.
UT Arlington 66, UALR 61
ARLINGTON (AP) — Jordan Phillips recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Texas-Arlington to a 66-61 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.
Sam Griffin had 17 points for Texas-Arlington (8-8, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Shahada Wells, a former Tyler Junior College standout, added 11 points. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had eight rebounds and four blocks.
Markquis Nowell had 19 points for the Trojans (8-7, 4-4). Nikola Maric added 13 points and eight rebounds. Ruot Monyyong had nine points, 19 rebounds and four blocks.
The Mavericks registered their first win in four tries against the Trojans this season. In the most recent matchup, Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Texas-Arlington 66-59 on Friday.
Texas State 69, Louisiana-Monroe 63
MONROE, La. (AP) — Isiah Small had 20 points as Texas State beat Louisiana-Monroe 69-63 on Saturday.
Mason Harrell had 11 points for Texas State (11-4, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game.
Russell Harrison had 21 points for the Warhawks (4-11, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Marco Morency added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Koreem Ozier was held to two points. The Warhawks’ leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, he failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).
The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks this season. Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 57-47 on Friday.
Incarnate Word 72, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 53
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Logan Bracamonte had 15 points and seven rebounds, Keaston Willis also scored 15 points and Incarnate Word defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72-53 on Saturday.
Des Balentine, a former Tyler Junior College standout, added seven rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals (6-6, 3-2 Southland Conference).
Jalen White had 17 points for the Islanders (3-9, 0-3).
UTSA 78, Southern Miss 72
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers, as UTSA topped Southern Miss 78-72 on Saturday.
Jordan Ivy-Curry had 14 points for UTSA (7-8, 3-5 Conference USA). Jacob Germany added 13 points. Keaton Wallace had 12 points. Jackson, UTSA’s all-time leading scorer, marked his 71st career game of 20 points or more.
LaDavius Draine had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-8, 3-5). Tyler Stevenson added 15 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jaron Pierre scored 12.
A Draine 3-pointer pulled Southern Miss as close as 74-70 with 16 seconds remaining, but UTSA closed with four straight free throws.
UTSA swept Southern Miss with a 70-64 win on Friday.