Thursday, Sept. 23
Women's Soccer: University of the Southwest at Texas College, 1 p.m.
Men's Soccer: University of the Southwest at Texas College, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Volleyball: Texas College vs. University of the Southwest, New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Volleyball: Texas College vs. Our Lady of the Lake, New Orleans, 11 a.m.
Football: Wayland Baptist at Texas College, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Women's Soccer: Texas College at Paul Quinn, 1 p.m.
Men's Soccer: Texas College at Paul Quinn, 3:30 p.m.