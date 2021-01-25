AUSTIN (AP) — Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.
“I am working remotely and and look forward to joining our team in person when it is safe to do so,” Smart said in a statement released by the school.
The No. 5 Longhorns haven’t played in more than a week after two games were postponed because of novel coronavirus problems at Iowa State and TCU.
Texas (11-2, 5-1) is scheduled to host No. 24 Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3) on Tuesday (6 p.m., TV: ESPN2). The school did not immediately announce who would coach in that game.
Texas was missing three players in its most previous game, a win over Kansas State, including freshman starter Greg Brown, although a reason for their absences was not announced.