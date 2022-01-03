Public Schools
Class 6A
1. DeSoto (16-1)
2. Katy Tompkins (23-1)
3. Humble Summer Creek (23-2)
4. San Antonio Clark (20-2)
5. Duncanville (20-4)
6. Alvin Shadow Creek (18-2)
7. Coppell (25-0)
8. Plano East (21-3)
9. South Grand Prairie (17-3)
10. Austin High (17-2)
11. Laredo United South (22-4)
12. Denton Braswell (22-2)
13. Houston Memorial (15-4)
14. League City Clear Brook (21-4)
15. Cedar Hill (16-7)
16. Tomball Memorial (17-3)
17. Deer Park (15-3)
18. Plano (18-4)
19. Langham Creek (14-6)
20. Saginaw Boswell (17-5)
21. Converse Judson (20-5)
22. San Antonio Johnson (15-7)
23. Katy Seven Lakes (23-3)
24. Wolfford Frenship (16-5)
25. Southlake Carroll (12-3)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park (19-0)
2. Frisco Liberty (21-4)
3. McKinney North (19-1)
4. Frisco Memorial (20-5)
5. Manvel (23-2)
6. Amarillo (17-5)
7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (17-2)
8. Lubbock Cooper (15-4)
9. Georgetown (17-6)
10. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (24-2)
11. Lake Dallas (18-4)
12. El Paso Chapin (20-2)
13. Pflugerville (21-4)
14. Mansfield Timberview (12-8)
15. El Paso Burges (17-2)
16. Frisco Lone Star (13-6)
17. El Paso Andress (17-2)
18. Royse City (20-3)
19. Lubbock Monterey (18-4)
20. Montgomery Lake Creek (17-5)
21. Dallas Highland Park (14-8)
22. Frisco Reedy (13-7)
23. Wylie East (11-6)
24. Boerne Champion (18-5)
25. Montgomery (20-3)
Class 4A
1. Argyle (22-0)
2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (19-4)
3. Fredericksburg (22-3)
4. Canyon (15-5)
5. Brownsboro (22-2)
6. Kennedale (21-5)
7. Midlothian Heritage (18-5)
8. Waco La Vega (19-4)
9. Levelland (18-2)
10. Sunnyvale (17-6)
11. Boerne (17-3)
12. Glen Rose (21-4)
13. Navarro (22-4)
14. Beeville Jones (21-2)
15. Sanger (17-4)
16. El Paso Mountain View (15-4)
17. Decatur (15-3)
18. Rockport-Fulton (19-6)
19. Corpus Christi West Oso (15-5)
20. Seminole (16-5)
21. Stephenville (16-7)
22. Devine (16-6)
23. Mexia (15-5)
24. Palestine (23-4)
25. Canton (16-6)
Class 3A
1. Canadian (20-1)
2. Shallowater (20-1)
3. Fairfield (22-1)
4. Brownfield (13-3)
5. Peaster (20-4)
6. Tuscola Jim Ned (19-1)
7. Winnsboro (17-5)
8. Idalou (17-5)
9. Woodville (19-4)
10. Poth (17-2)
11. Bishop (17-6)
12. Pottsboro (20-3)
13. Lyford (21-3)
14. Columbus (22-0)
15. Franklin (11-4)
16. Nocona (22-4)
17. New Waverly (18-0)
18. Nacogdoches Central Heights (21-3)
19. Gunter (15-7)
20. Holliday (17-2)
21. Little River Academy (16-6)
22. Whitesboro (17-6)
23. Ponder (10-11)
24. Aransas Pass (16-8)
25. Edgewood (18-7)
Class 2A
1. Gruver (17-0)
2. Martin's Mill (20-3)
3. Lipan (17-5)
4. Douglass (19-3)
5. Lovelady (20-4)
6. Panhandle (15-7)
7. Wellington (17-4)
8. New Home (17-5)
9. Muenster (18-3)
10. LaPoynor (16-4)
11. Alvord (16-8)
12. Sudan (13-10)
13. Sundown (16-7)
14. Port Aransas (17-5)
15. San Saba (19-4)
16. Cisco (15-6)
17. Harper (12-4)
18. Woden (15-8)
19. Goldthwaite (17-7)
20. Anson (15-5)
21. Farwell (19-3)
22. Archer City (13-7)
23. Quanah (14-3)
24. Frankston (17-5)
25. Weimar (14-7)
Class 1A
1. Sands (19-3)
2. Nazareth (10-8)
3. Huckabay (21-5)
4. Borden County (13-5)
5. Robert Lee (18-2)
6. Chireno (14-4)
7. Priddy (15-3)
8. Roscoe Highland (16-4)
9. Neches (15-3)
10. Hermleigh (16-7)
11. Jayton (15-6)
12. Irion County (19-2)
13. McMullen County (19-5)
14. Slidell (15-6)
14. Graford (15-4)
15. Veribest (4-3)
16. Lingleville (14-4)
17. Moulton (15-6)
18. Klondike (18-4)
19. Westbrook (16-6)
20. Wells (16-7)
21. Richland Springs (14-5)
22. Eden (17-4)
23. Rocksprings (15-7)
25. Spur (12-6)
---
Private Schools
6A/SPC Private School
1. Houston Christian (21-0)
2. Dallas Bishop Lynch (19-6)
3. Plano John Paul II (21-6)
4. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-6)
5. San Antonio Antonian (22-11)
6. Houston St. Agnes (17-6)
7. Houston Village (14-8)
8. Dallas Ursuline (16-6)
9. Houston St. Pius X (13-6)
10. Plano Prestonwood Christian (12-9)
5A Private School
1. Boerne Geneva (15-1)
2. Austin Hyde Park (13-1)
3. Fort Worth Christian (10-5)
4. Houston Second Baptist (8-7)
5. Frisco Legacy Christian (9-4)
6. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian (11-5)
7. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (11-6)
8. Dallas Christian (6-12)
9. Grapevine Faith (16-8)
10. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (8-7)
4A Private School
1. Lubbock Christian (12-5)
2. San Antonio Lutheran (8-5)
3. Dallas Shelton (4-1)
4. Tyler Bishop Gorman (16-6)
5. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (8-11)
6. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian (8-9)
7. Lubbock Trinity Christian (7-15)
8. Midland Trinity (5-0)
9. Houston Cypress Christian (7-6)
10. Willow Park Trinity Christian (6-8)
3A Private School
1. Houston Lutheran North (10-5)
2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (8-4)
3. Kennedale Fellowship (10-4)
4. Austin San Juan Diego Catholic (9-0)
5. Waco Live Oak Classical (8-5)
6. Denton Calvary Academy (8-4)
7. Round Rock Christian (7-4)
8. Austin Hill Country Christian (11-9)
9. Beaumont Legacy Christian (7-8)
10. Dallas Lutheran (3-3)
2A Private School
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (9-6)
2. Shiner St. Paul (4-5)
3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (15-6)
4. Dallas First Baptist (10-5)
5. Ovilla Christian (7-2)
6. Weatherford Christian (9-5)
7. Sherman Texoma Christian (3-10)
8. Lubbock Southcrest (2-3)
9. Bryan Allen (5-8)
10. Victoria Faith (1-5)
1A Private School
1. San Angelo Cornerstone (5-2)
2. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (6-4)
3. Plainview Christian (7-6)
4. Athens Christian Prep (11-5)
5. Waxahachie Prep (4-3)
6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (4-3)
7. Wichita Christian (5-6)
8. Fredericksburg Heritage (4-2)
9. Weatherford Victory Baptist (4-3)
10. Longview St Mary’s (1-1)