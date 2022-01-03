Mahfood
Bishop Gorman’s Elizabeth Mahfood (12) brings the ball up court during the 17th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament on Nov. 18 at Haddad Gymnasium on the Bishop Gorman campus. The Lady Crusaders are ranked No. 4 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A Private Schools.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Public Schools

Class 6A

1. DeSoto (16-1)

2. Katy Tompkins (23-1)

3. Humble Summer Creek (23-2)

4. San Antonio Clark (20-2)

5. Duncanville (20-4)

6. Alvin Shadow Creek (18-2)

7. Coppell (25-0)

8. Plano East (21-3)

9. South Grand Prairie (17-3)

10. Austin High (17-2)

11. Laredo United South (22-4)

12. Denton Braswell (22-2)

13. Houston Memorial (15-4)

14. League City Clear Brook (21-4)

15. Cedar Hill (16-7)

16. Tomball Memorial (17-3)

17. Deer Park (15-3)

18. Plano (18-4)

19. Langham Creek (14-6)

20. Saginaw Boswell (17-5)

21. Converse Judson (20-5)

22. San Antonio Johnson (15-7)

23. Katy Seven Lakes (23-3)

24. Wolfford Frenship (16-5)

25. Southlake Carroll (12-3)

Class 5A

1. Cedar Park (19-0)

2. Frisco Liberty (21-4)

3. McKinney North (19-1)

4. Frisco Memorial (20-5)

5. Manvel (23-2)

6. Amarillo (17-5)

7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (17-2)

8. Lubbock Cooper (15-4)

9. Georgetown (17-6)

10. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (24-2)

11. Lake Dallas (18-4)

12. El Paso Chapin (20-2)

13. Pflugerville (21-4)

14. Mansfield Timberview (12-8)

15. El Paso Burges (17-2)

16. Frisco Lone Star (13-6)

17. El Paso Andress (17-2)

18. Royse City (20-3)

19. Lubbock Monterey (18-4)

20. Montgomery Lake Creek (17-5)

21. Dallas Highland Park (14-8)

22. Frisco Reedy (13-7)

23. Wylie East (11-6)

24. Boerne Champion (18-5)

25. Montgomery (20-3)

Class 4A

1. Argyle (22-0)

2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (19-4)

3. Fredericksburg (22-3)

4. Canyon (15-5)

5. Brownsboro (22-2)

6. Kennedale (21-5)

7. Midlothian Heritage (18-5)

8. Waco La Vega (19-4)

9. Levelland (18-2)

10. Sunnyvale (17-6)

11. Boerne (17-3)

12. Glen Rose (21-4)

13. Navarro (22-4)

14. Beeville Jones (21-2)

15. Sanger (17-4)

16. El Paso Mountain View (15-4)

17. Decatur (15-3)

18. Rockport-Fulton (19-6)

19. Corpus Christi West Oso (15-5)

20. Seminole (16-5)

21. Stephenville (16-7)

22. Devine (16-6)

23. Mexia (15-5)

24. Palestine (23-4)

25. Canton (16-6)

Class 3A

1. Canadian (20-1)

2. Shallowater (20-1)

3. Fairfield (22-1)

4. Brownfield (13-3)

5. Peaster (20-4)

6. Tuscola Jim Ned (19-1)

7. Winnsboro (17-5)

8. Idalou (17-5)

9. Woodville (19-4)

10. Poth (17-2)

11. Bishop (17-6)

12. Pottsboro (20-3)

13. Lyford (21-3)

14. Columbus (22-0)

15. Franklin (11-4)

16. Nocona (22-4)

17. New Waverly (18-0)

18. Nacogdoches Central Heights (21-3)

19. Gunter (15-7)

20. Holliday (17-2)

21. Little River Academy (16-6)

22. Whitesboro (17-6)

23. Ponder (10-11)

24. Aransas Pass (16-8)

25. Edgewood (18-7)

Class 2A

1. Gruver (17-0)

2. Martin's Mill (20-3)

3. Lipan (17-5)

4. Douglass (19-3)

5. Lovelady (20-4)

6. Panhandle (15-7)

7. Wellington (17-4)

8. New Home (17-5)

9. Muenster (18-3)

10. LaPoynor (16-4)

11. Alvord (16-8)

12. Sudan (13-10)

13. Sundown (16-7)

14. Port Aransas (17-5)

15. San Saba (19-4)

16. Cisco (15-6)

17. Harper (12-4)

18. Woden (15-8)

19. Goldthwaite (17-7)

20. Anson (15-5)

21. Farwell (19-3)

22. Archer City (13-7)

23. Quanah (14-3)

24. Frankston (17-5)

25. Weimar (14-7)

Class 1A

1. Sands (19-3)

2. Nazareth (10-8)

3. Huckabay (21-5)

4. Borden County (13-5)

5. Robert Lee (18-2)

6. Chireno (14-4)

7. Priddy (15-3)

8. Roscoe Highland (16-4)

9. Neches (15-3)

10. Hermleigh (16-7)

11. Jayton (15-6)

12. Irion County (19-2)

13. McMullen County (19-5)

14. Slidell (15-6)

14. Graford (15-4)

15. Veribest (4-3)

16. Lingleville (14-4)

17. Moulton (15-6)

18. Klondike (18-4)

19. Westbrook (16-6)

20. Wells (16-7)

21. Richland Springs (14-5)

22. Eden (17-4)

23. Rocksprings (15-7)

25. Spur (12-6)

Private Schools

6A/SPC Private School

1. Houston Christian (21-0)

2. Dallas Bishop Lynch (19-6)

3. Plano John Paul II (21-6)

4. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-6)

5. San Antonio Antonian (22-11)

6. Houston St. Agnes (17-6)

7. Houston Village (14-8)

8. Dallas Ursuline (16-6)

9. Houston St. Pius X (13-6)

10. Plano Prestonwood Christian (12-9)

5A Private School

1. Boerne Geneva (15-1)

2. Austin Hyde Park (13-1)

3. Fort Worth Christian (10-5)

4. Houston Second Baptist (8-7)

5. Frisco Legacy Christian (9-4)

6. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian (11-5)

7. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall (11-6)

8. Dallas Christian (6-12)

9. Grapevine Faith (16-8)

10. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (8-7)

4A Private School

1. Lubbock Christian (12-5)

2. San Antonio Lutheran (8-5)

3. Dallas Shelton (4-1)

4. Tyler Bishop Gorman (16-6)

5. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (8-11)

6. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian (8-9)

7. Lubbock Trinity Christian (7-15)

8. Midland Trinity (5-0)

9. Houston Cypress Christian (7-6)

10. Willow Park Trinity Christian (6-8)

3A Private School

1. Houston Lutheran North (10-5)

2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (8-4)

3. Kennedale Fellowship (10-4)

4. Austin San Juan Diego Catholic (9-0)

5. Waco Live Oak Classical (8-5)

6. Denton Calvary Academy (8-4)

7. Round Rock Christian (7-4)

8. Austin Hill Country Christian (11-9)

9. Beaumont Legacy Christian (7-8)

10. Dallas Lutheran (3-3)

2A Private School

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (9-6)

2. Shiner St. Paul (4-5)

3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (15-6)

4. Dallas First Baptist (10-5)

5. Ovilla Christian (7-2)

6. Weatherford Christian (9-5)

7. Sherman Texoma Christian (3-10)

8. Lubbock Southcrest (2-3)

9. Bryan Allen (5-8)

10. Victoria Faith (1-5)

1A Private School

1. San Angelo Cornerstone (5-2)

2. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (6-4)

3. Plainview Christian (7-6)

4. Athens Christian Prep (11-5)

5. Waxahachie Prep (4-3)

6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (4-3)

7. Wichita Christian (5-6)

8. Fredericksburg Heritage (4-2)

9. Weatherford Victory Baptist (4-3)

10. Longview St Mary’s (1-1)

 
 

