Brownsboro
Buy Now

Brownsboro's Mekhayia Moore shoots for two against Athens on Friday in Athens. The Bearettes won 72-27 and are ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.

 Travis Tapley/Tyler Morning Telegraph

UIL GIRLS

Jan. 31, 2022

Class 6A

1. DeSoto (24-2)

2. Humble Summer Creek (30-2)

3. San Antonio Clark (27-2)

4. Coppell (32-1)

5. Cedar Hill (23-8)

6. South Grand Prairie (26-4)

7. Austin High (25-2)

8. Duncanville (27-6)

9. Plano East (24-3)

10. Alvin Shadow Creek (24-3)

11. Laredo United South (26-4)

12. Denton Braswell (29-2)

13. Houston Memorial (23-4)

14. Friendswood Clear Brook (28-4)

15. Tomball Memorial (24-3)

16. Saginaw Boswell (26-6)

17. Katy Seven Lakes (27-5)

18. Southlake Carroll (23-4)

19. Katy Tompkins (28-4)

20. Converse Judson (27-6)

21. Fort Bend Dulles (21-6)

22. Deer Park (21-4)

23. Rockwall (21-10)

24. Cibole Steele (20-11)

25. San Antonio Wagner (17-10)

Class 5A

1. Cedar Park (27-0)

2. McKinney North (26-1)

3. Frisco Memorial (28-5)

4. Frisco Liberty (28-5)

5. Manvel (30-2)

6. Amarillo (24-5)

7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (26-2)

8. Lubbock Cooper (23-4)

9. Georgetown (24-7)

10. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (32-2)

11. Lake Dallas (26-4)

12. Mansfield Timberview (20-8)

13. El Paso Burges (25-2)

14. Pflugerville (28-5)

15. Royse City (28-3)

22. Kingwood Park (19-9)

16. Frisco Lone Star (20-8)

17. Dallas Highland Park (21-9)

18. El Paso Chapin (27-3)

19. Lubbock Monterey (25-7)

20. Brownsville Veterans (25-7)

21. New Braunfels Canyon (24-5)

23. Houston Sterling (16-3)

24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (27-6)

25. El Paso Andress (24-4)

Class 4A

1. Argyle (30-0)

2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (26-4)

3. Fredericksburg (29-2)

4. Canyon (22-5)

5. Brownsboro (30-2)

6. Midlothian Heritage (25-5)

7. Waco La Vega (25-4)

8. Sunnyvale (24-5)

9. Kennedale (28-6)

10. Levelland (26-3)

11. Beeville Jones (28-2)

12. Sanger (24-4)

13. El Paso Mountain View (22-4)

14. Decatur (27-5)

15. Stephenville (21-9)

16. Boerne (26-4)

17. Glen Rose (27-5)

18. Rockport-Fulton (25-7)

19. Seminole (23-6)

20. Palestine (29-4)

21. La Vernia (27-5)

22. Canton (23-7)

23. Navarro (26-6)

24. Devine (21-7)

25. La Grange (24-7)

Class 3A

1. Canadian (28-1)

2. Fairfield (30-1)

3. Brownfield (21-3)

4. Peaster (28-4)

5. Tuscola Jim Ned (26-1)

6. Winnsboro (25-5)

7. Idalou (24-5)

8. Shallowater (24-2)

9. Woodville (27-4)

10. Bishop (25-6)

11. Lyford (27-3)

12. Nocona (29-4)

13. Columbus (30-0)

14. Nacogdoches Central Heights (28-3)

15. Poth (24-4)

16. Pottsboro (27-4)

17. Gunter (22-8)

18. Holliday (23-3)

19. New Waverly (23-1)

20. Ponder (18-11)

21. Aransas Pass (24-8)

22. Edgewood (25-7)

23. Little River Academy (23-7)

24. Whitesboro (24-7)

25. San Antonio Cole (22-8)

Class 2A

1. Gruver (24-0)

2. Martin's Mill (28-3)

3. Lipan (23-5)

4. Douglass (25-3)

5. Lovelady (28-4)

6. Muenster (26-3)

7. LaPoynor (22-6)

8. New Home (23-6)

9. Panhandle (22-8)

10. Wellington (23-6)

11. Sudan (20-10)

12. Sundown (22-8)

13. Stamford (28-2)

14. Woden (20-9)

15. Mason (21-6)

16. San Saba (24-6)

17. Harper (22-5)

18. Alvord (21-10)

19. Farwell (25-4)

20. Tenaha (24-5)

21. Archer City (18-9)

22. Windthorst (21-4)

23. Weimar (20-8)

24 Schulenburg (20-11)

25. Evadale (21-7)

Class 1A

1. Sands (26-3)

2. Nazareth (18-11)

3. Huckabay (28-5)

4. Robert Lee (26-2)

5. Priddy (22-4)

6. Neches (23-4)

7. Hermleigh (25-7)

8. Borden County (22-7)

9. Chireno (23-5)

10. Roscoe Highland (22-5)

11. Jayton (23-6)

12. McMullen County (24-5)

13. Veribest (15-7)

14. Moulton (21-6)

15. Irion County (25-3)

16. Wells (22-8)

17. Richland Springs (24-5)

18. Lingleville (19-6)

19. Eden (24-5)

20. Spur (23-7)

21. Westbrook (22-8)

22. Henrietta Midway (16-8)

23. Nueces Canyon (16-12)

24. Iredell (17-8)

25. Slidell (21-7)

---

PRIVATE SCHOOL GIRLS

6A/SPC Private School

1. Houston Christian (28-0)

2. Dallas Bishop Lynch (25-6)

3. Plano John Paul II (27-7)

4. San Antonio Antonian (26-11)

5. Argyle Liberty Christian (25-7)

6. Houston St. Agnes (24-7)

7. Houston Village (20-9)

8. Bellaire Episcopal (19-10)

9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (21-12)

10. Houston Kinkaid (15-8)

5A Private School

1. Boerne Geneva (22-1)

2. Houston Second Baptist (19-7)

3. Austin St. Michael’s (16-5)

4. Austin Hyde Park (20-2)

5. Dallas Christian (11-13)

6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (15-7)

7. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian (15-7)

8. Frisco Legacy Christian (15-5)

9. Houston Lutheran South (13-10)

10. Tyler Grace Community (19-11)

4A Private School

1. Lubbock Christian (18-6)

2. San Antonio Lutheran (17-11)

3. Dallas Shelton (15-3)

4. Lubbock Trinity Christian (9-17)

5. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian (16-10)

6. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (12-15)

7. Arlington Pantego Christian (10-3)

8. Tyler Bishop Gorman (22-8)

9. Houston Cypress Christian (10-6)

10. Pasadena First Baptist Christian (7-3)

3A Private School

1. Houston Lutheran North (14-7)

2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (17-10)

3. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (17-7)

4. Round Rock Christian Academy (13-5)

5. Waco Live Oak Classical (16-6)

6. Denton Calvary Academy (15-8)

7. Dallas Lutheran (8-6)

8. Austin Hill Country Christian (16-14)

9. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian (16-7)

10. McKinney Cornerstone Christian (11-3)

2A Private School

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (18-5)

2. Shiner St. Paul (13-8)

3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (25-6)

4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (12-6)

5. Dallas First Baptist (16-6)

6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (8-10)

7. Fort Worth Bethesda (13-6)

8. Lubbock Southcrest (10-5)

9. Weatherford Christian (12-8)

10. Sherman Texoma Christian (5-11)

1A Private School

1. San Angelo Cornerstone (8-3)

2. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-6)

3. Athens Christian Prep (17-5)

4. Cypress Covenant (13-2)

5. Waxahachie Prep (6-3)

6 Plainview Christian (9-7)

7. Wichita Christian (7-9)

8. Conroe Calvary Baptist (8-4)

9. Fredericksburg Heritage (8-3)

10. Weatherford Victory Baptist (9-6)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags