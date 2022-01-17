Paris Miller
Paris Miller is one of the leaders for the Brownsboro Bearettes, which are ranked No. 5 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll.

 Travis Tapley/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

UIL GIRLS

Jan. 17, 2022

Class 6A

1. DeSoto (20-1)

2. Humble Summer Creek (27-2)

3. San Antonio Clark (23-2)

4. Plano East (24-3)

5. Alvin Shadow Creek (22-2)

6. Coppell (28-1)

7. Cedar Hill (19-8)

8. Duncanville (24-5)

9. South Grand Prairie (23-4)

10. Austin High (21-2)

11. Laredo United South (24-4)

12. Katy Tompkins (27-2)

13. Denton Braswell (24-2)

14. Houston Memorial (19-4)

15. Friendswood Clear Brook (24-6)

16. Tomball Memorial (21-3)

17. Langham Creek (18-6)

18. Saginaw Boswell (22-6)

19. Converse Judson (24-5)

20. Wolfford Frenship (20-5)

21. Southlake Carroll (20-4)

22. Fort Bend Austin (20-4)

23. Katy Seven Lakes (25-5)

24. Plano (20-6)

25. Rockwall (18-9)

Class 5A

1. Cedar Park (23-0)

2. McKinney North (23-1)

3. Frisco Memorial (24-5)

4. Frisco Liberty (23-5)

5. Manvel (26-2)

6. Amarillo (20-5)

7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (23-2)

8. Lubbock Cooper (19-4)

9. Georgetown (20-7)

10. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (28-2)

11. Lake Dallas (22-4)

12. Mansfield Timberview (16-8)

13. El Paso Burges (21-2)

14. Pflugerville (24-5)

15. Royse City (23-3)

16. Frisco Lone Star (15-7)

17. Dallas Highland Park (18-8)

18. Kingwood Park (16-8)

19. El Paso Chapin (23-3)

20. Frisco Reedy (16-8)

21. Brownsville Veterans (21-7)

22. New Braunfels Canyon (21-5)

23. Houston Sterling (12-3)

24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (22-6)

25. El Paso Andress (20-4)

Class 4A

1. Argyle (26-0)

2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (22-4)

3. Fredericksburg (24-2)

4. Canyon (18-5)

5. Brownsboro (26-2)

6. Kennedale (26-6)

7. Midlothian Heritage (21-5)

8. La Vega (21-4)

9. Sunnyvale (20-6)

10. Boerne (24-3)

11. Glen Rose (24-4)

12. Levelland (19-2)

13. Beeville Jones (24-2)

14. Sanger (21-4)

15. El Paso Mountain View (19-4)

16. Decatur (17-3)

17. Rockport-Fulton (21-7)

18. Navarro (24-5)

19. Seminole (16-5)

20. Palestine (25-4)

21. Canton (20-6)

22. Devine (19-7)

23. La Vernia (23-5)

24. Stephenville (18-9)

25. El Paso San Elizario (20-4)

Class 3A

1. Canadian (24-1)

2. Fairfield (26-1)

3. Brownfield (17-3)

4. Peaster (24-4)

5. Tuscola Jim Ned (23-1)

6. Winnsboro (22-5)

7. Idalou (20-5)

8. Shallowater (22-2)

9. Woodville (23-4)

10. Bishop (20-6)

11. Lyford (24-3)

12. Gunter (18-7)

13. Nocona (25-4)

14. Columbus (26-0)

15. Nacogdoches Central Heights (24-3)

16. Poth (20-4)

17. Holliday (20-3)

18. Pottsboro (22-4)

19. New Waverly (20-1)

20. Ponder (14-11)

21. Aransas Pass (20-8)

22. Edgewood (20-7)

23. Little River Academy (18-7)

24. Whitesboro (20-7)

25. San Antonio Cole (19-8)

Class 2A

1. Gruver (20-0)

2. Martin’s Mill (24-3)

3. Lipan (21-5)

4. Douglass (22-3)

5. Lovelady (24-4)

6. Wellington (20-5)

7. Muenster (22-3)

8. LaPoynor (18-6)

9. New Home (20-6)

10. Sudan (16-10)

11. Sundown (20-7)

12. Alvord (18-9)

13. Panhandle (18-8)

14. Cisco (19-6)

15. Harper (18-4)

16. Stamford (24-2)

17. Archer City (16-8)

18. Weimar (17-7)

19. Woden (18-8)

20. Mason (18-8)

21. San Saba (21-6)

22 Clarendon (14-13)

23. Farwell (21-4)

24. Yorktown (17-10)

25. Tenaha (19-5)

Class 1A

1. Sands (22-3)

2. Nazareth (14-10)

3. Huckabay (23-5)

4. Robert Lee (22-2)

5. Priddy (18-4)

6. Neches (17-4)

7. Hermleigh (20-7)

8. Borden County (17-7)

9. Chireno (19-5)

10. Roscoe Highland (19-5)

11. Jayton (19-6)

12. Irion County (22-2)

13. McMullen County (20-5)

14. Graford (18-4)

15. Veribest (14-5)

16. Moulton (18-6)

17. Wells (19-7)

18. Lingleville (17-5)

19. Richland Springs (21-5)

20. Eden (21-5)

21. Klondike (22-5)

22. Spur (20-6)

23. Westbrook (19-7)

24. Henrietta Midway (13-8)

25. Nueces Canyon (13-13)

---

TAPPS/Private Schools

6A/SPC Private School

1.Houston Christian (24-0)

2. Dallas Bishop Lynch (21-6)

3. Plano John Paul II (24-6)

4. San Antonio Antonian (22-11)

5. Houston Village (17-8)

6. Argyle Liberty Christian (22-7)

7. Houston St. Agnes (20-7)

8. Houston Incarnate Word (17-5)

9. Houston St. Pius X (15-8)

10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (19-10)

5A Private School

1. Boerne Geneva (19-1)

2. Austin Hyde Park (17-1)

3. Houston Second Baptist (15-7)

4. Frisco Legacy Christian (12-4)

5. Austin St. Michael’s (14-4)

6. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian (13-7)

7. Dallas Christian (9-13)

8. Grapevine Faith (18-9)

9. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (9-7)

10. Fort Worth Christian (10-9)

4A Private School

1. Lubbock Christian (16-5)

2. San Antonio Lutheran (14-11)

3. Tyler Bishop Gorman (20-6)

4. Lubbock Trinity Christian (8-15)

5. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (10-13)

6. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian (12-10)

7. Arlington Pantego Christian (7-2)

8. Dallas Shelton (12-3)

9. Houston Cypress Christian (10-5)

10. Midland Trinity (5-0)

3A Private School

1. Houston Lutheran North (10-7)

2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (14-9)

3. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (14-7)

4. Round Rock Christian Academy (10-5)

5. Waco Live Oak Classical (11-6)

6. Denton Calvary Academy (11-8)

7. Dallas Lutheran (6-5)

8. Austin Hill Country Christian (12-12)

9. Beaumont Legacy Christian (10-9)

10. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian Academy (15-7)

2A Private School

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (14-6)

2. Shiner St Paul (10-7)

3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (20-6)

4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (10-4)

5. Dallas First Baptist (13-6)

6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (5-9)

7. Weatherford Christian (9-7)

8. Fort Worth Bethesda (12-6)

9. Lubbock Southcrest (7-5)

10. Victoria Faith (1-5)

1A Private School

1. San Angelo Cornerstone (5-2)

2. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (7-4)

3. Athens Christian Prep (13-5)

4. Plainview Christian (8-6)

5. Waxahachie Prep (5-3)

6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (6-3)

7. Wichita Christian (5-7)

8. Fredericksburg Heritage (7-2)

9. Cypress Covenant Academy (10-1)

10. Weatherford Victory Baptist (4-3)

 
 

