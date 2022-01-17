UIL GIRLS
Jan. 17, 2022
Class 6A
1. DeSoto (20-1)
2. Humble Summer Creek (27-2)
3. San Antonio Clark (23-2)
4. Plano East (24-3)
5. Alvin Shadow Creek (22-2)
6. Coppell (28-1)
7. Cedar Hill (19-8)
8. Duncanville (24-5)
9. South Grand Prairie (23-4)
10. Austin High (21-2)
11. Laredo United South (24-4)
12. Katy Tompkins (27-2)
13. Denton Braswell (24-2)
14. Houston Memorial (19-4)
15. Friendswood Clear Brook (24-6)
16. Tomball Memorial (21-3)
17. Langham Creek (18-6)
18. Saginaw Boswell (22-6)
19. Converse Judson (24-5)
20. Wolfford Frenship (20-5)
21. Southlake Carroll (20-4)
22. Fort Bend Austin (20-4)
23. Katy Seven Lakes (25-5)
24. Plano (20-6)
25. Rockwall (18-9)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park (23-0)
2. McKinney North (23-1)
3. Frisco Memorial (24-5)
4. Frisco Liberty (23-5)
5. Manvel (26-2)
6. Amarillo (20-5)
7. Pflugerville Hendrickson (23-2)
8. Lubbock Cooper (19-4)
9. Georgetown (20-7)
10. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (28-2)
11. Lake Dallas (22-4)
12. Mansfield Timberview (16-8)
13. El Paso Burges (21-2)
14. Pflugerville (24-5)
15. Royse City (23-3)
16. Frisco Lone Star (15-7)
17. Dallas Highland Park (18-8)
18. Kingwood Park (16-8)
19. El Paso Chapin (23-3)
20. Frisco Reedy (16-8)
21. Brownsville Veterans (21-7)
22. New Braunfels Canyon (21-5)
23. Houston Sterling (12-3)
24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (22-6)
25. El Paso Andress (20-4)
Class 4A
1. Argyle (26-0)
2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (22-4)
3. Fredericksburg (24-2)
4. Canyon (18-5)
5. Brownsboro (26-2)
6. Kennedale (26-6)
7. Midlothian Heritage (21-5)
8. La Vega (21-4)
9. Sunnyvale (20-6)
10. Boerne (24-3)
11. Glen Rose (24-4)
12. Levelland (19-2)
13. Beeville Jones (24-2)
14. Sanger (21-4)
15. El Paso Mountain View (19-4)
16. Decatur (17-3)
17. Rockport-Fulton (21-7)
18. Navarro (24-5)
19. Seminole (16-5)
20. Palestine (25-4)
21. Canton (20-6)
22. Devine (19-7)
23. La Vernia (23-5)
24. Stephenville (18-9)
25. El Paso San Elizario (20-4)
Class 3A
1. Canadian (24-1)
2. Fairfield (26-1)
3. Brownfield (17-3)
4. Peaster (24-4)
5. Tuscola Jim Ned (23-1)
6. Winnsboro (22-5)
7. Idalou (20-5)
8. Shallowater (22-2)
9. Woodville (23-4)
10. Bishop (20-6)
11. Lyford (24-3)
12. Gunter (18-7)
13. Nocona (25-4)
14. Columbus (26-0)
15. Nacogdoches Central Heights (24-3)
16. Poth (20-4)
17. Holliday (20-3)
18. Pottsboro (22-4)
19. New Waverly (20-1)
20. Ponder (14-11)
21. Aransas Pass (20-8)
22. Edgewood (20-7)
23. Little River Academy (18-7)
24. Whitesboro (20-7)
25. San Antonio Cole (19-8)
Class 2A
1. Gruver (20-0)
2. Martin’s Mill (24-3)
3. Lipan (21-5)
4. Douglass (22-3)
5. Lovelady (24-4)
6. Wellington (20-5)
7. Muenster (22-3)
8. LaPoynor (18-6)
9. New Home (20-6)
10. Sudan (16-10)
11. Sundown (20-7)
12. Alvord (18-9)
13. Panhandle (18-8)
14. Cisco (19-6)
15. Harper (18-4)
16. Stamford (24-2)
17. Archer City (16-8)
18. Weimar (17-7)
19. Woden (18-8)
20. Mason (18-8)
21. San Saba (21-6)
22 Clarendon (14-13)
23. Farwell (21-4)
24. Yorktown (17-10)
25. Tenaha (19-5)
Class 1A
1. Sands (22-3)
2. Nazareth (14-10)
3. Huckabay (23-5)
4. Robert Lee (22-2)
5. Priddy (18-4)
6. Neches (17-4)
7. Hermleigh (20-7)
8. Borden County (17-7)
9. Chireno (19-5)
10. Roscoe Highland (19-5)
11. Jayton (19-6)
12. Irion County (22-2)
13. McMullen County (20-5)
14. Graford (18-4)
15. Veribest (14-5)
16. Moulton (18-6)
17. Wells (19-7)
18. Lingleville (17-5)
19. Richland Springs (21-5)
20. Eden (21-5)
21. Klondike (22-5)
22. Spur (20-6)
23. Westbrook (19-7)
24. Henrietta Midway (13-8)
25. Nueces Canyon (13-13)
---
TAPPS/Private Schools
6A/SPC Private School
1.Houston Christian (24-0)
2. Dallas Bishop Lynch (21-6)
3. Plano John Paul II (24-6)
4. San Antonio Antonian (22-11)
5. Houston Village (17-8)
6. Argyle Liberty Christian (22-7)
7. Houston St. Agnes (20-7)
8. Houston Incarnate Word (17-5)
9. Houston St. Pius X (15-8)
10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (19-10)
5A Private School
1. Boerne Geneva (19-1)
2. Austin Hyde Park (17-1)
3. Houston Second Baptist (15-7)
4. Frisco Legacy Christian (12-4)
5. Austin St. Michael’s (14-4)
6. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian (13-7)
7. Dallas Christian (9-13)
8. Grapevine Faith (18-9)
9. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (9-7)
10. Fort Worth Christian (10-9)
4A Private School
1. Lubbock Christian (16-5)
2. San Antonio Lutheran (14-11)
3. Tyler Bishop Gorman (20-6)
4. Lubbock Trinity Christian (8-15)
5. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (10-13)
6. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian (12-10)
7. Arlington Pantego Christian (7-2)
8. Dallas Shelton (12-3)
9. Houston Cypress Christian (10-5)
10. Midland Trinity (5-0)
3A Private School
1. Houston Lutheran North (10-7)
2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (14-9)
3. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (14-7)
4. Round Rock Christian Academy (10-5)
5. Waco Live Oak Classical (11-6)
6. Denton Calvary Academy (11-8)
7. Dallas Lutheran (6-5)
8. Austin Hill Country Christian (12-12)
9. Beaumont Legacy Christian (10-9)
10. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian Academy (15-7)
2A Private School
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (14-6)
2. Shiner St Paul (10-7)
3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (20-6)
4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (10-4)
5. Dallas First Baptist (13-6)
6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (5-9)
7. Weatherford Christian (9-7)
8. Fort Worth Bethesda (12-6)
9. Lubbock Southcrest (7-5)
10. Victoria Faith (1-5)
1A Private School
1. San Angelo Cornerstone (5-2)
2. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (7-4)
3. Athens Christian Prep (13-5)
4. Plainview Christian (8-6)
5. Waxahachie Prep (5-3)
6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (6-3)
7. Wichita Christian (5-7)
8. Fredericksburg Heritage (7-2)
9. Cypress Covenant Academy (10-1)
10. Weatherford Victory Baptist (4-3)