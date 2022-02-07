Brownsboro vs. Canton
Brownsboro's Khayla Garrett (14) goes up for a shot against Canton Jan. 21 in Brownsboro. The Bearettes are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A. Canton is ranked No. 19.

 Travis Tapley/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

UIL GIRLS

Feb. 7, 2022

Class 6A

1. DeSoto (26-2)

2. Humble Summer Creek (32-2)

3. San Antonio Clark (28-2)

4. Coppell (33-1)

5. Cedar Hill (24-9)

6. South Grand Prairie (27-4)

7. Duncanville (29-6)

8. Plano East (22-3)

9. Alvin Shadow Creek (25-3)

10. Austin High (26-3)

11. Laredo United South (30-4)

12. Denton Braswell (30-2)

13. Houston Memorial (25-4)

14. Friendswood Clear Brook (29-4)

15. Saginaw Boswell (28-6)

16. Converse Judson (29-6)

17. Katy Seven Lakes (29-6)

18. Katy Tompkins (30-4)

19. Fort Bend Dulles (22-6)

20. Southlake Carroll (24-5)

21. Rockwall (21-10)

22. Tomball Memorial (25-4)

23. Cibole Steele (21-11)

24. San Antonio Wagner (19-10)

25. Garland Sachse (19-8)

Class 5A

1. Cedar Park (29-0)

2. McKinney North (29-1)

3. Frisco Memorial (29-5)

4. Frisco Liberty (29-5)

5. Amarillo (26-5)

6. Pflugerville Hendrickson (28-2)

7. Lubbock Cooper (25-4)

8. Georgetown (26-7)

9. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (33-2)

10. Lake Dallas (28-4)

11. Mansfield Timberview (22-8)

12. Royse City (29-3)

13. Manvel (31-3)

14. Frisco Lone Star (20-8)

15. Pflugerville (28-6)

16. Dallas Highland Park (22-9)

17. El Paso Chapin (29-3)

18. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (27-7)

19. Houston Sterling (19-3)

20. Lubbock Monterey (26-8)

21. El Paso Burges (26-3)

22. Red Oak (23-8)

23. Medina Valley (20-11)

24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (28-6)

25. Montgomery Lake Creek (25-7)

Class 4A

1. Argyle (31-0)

2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (28-4)

3. Canyon (24-5)

4. Brownsboro (32-2)

5. Midlothian Heritage (26-5)

6. Waco La Vega (27-4)

7. Sunnyvale (26-6)

8. Kennedale (28-6)

9. Levelland (26-3)

10. Boerne (28-4)

11. Fredericksburg (29-3)

12. Beeville Jones (30-2)

13. Sanger (25-4)

14. Decatur (28-5)

15. Stephenville (23-9)

16. Glen Rose (28-5)

17. Seminole (24-6)

18. Palestine (31-4)

19. Canton (25-7)

21. Devine (25-7)

22. La Vernia (28-6)

21. La Grange (25-7)

23. El Paso Mountain View (24-5)

24. Rockport-Fulton (26-8)

25. Giddings (22-12)

Class 3A

1. Canadian (30-1)

2. Fairfield (31-1)

3. Brownfield (23-3)

4. Peaster (30-4)

5. Tuscola Jim Ned (27-1)

6. Winnsboro (27-5)

7. Shallowater (27-2)

8. Idalou (25-6)

9. Woodville (29-4)

10. Bishop (27-6)

11. Lyford (29-3)

12. Nocona (30-4)

13. Columbus (32-0)

14. Pottsboro (29-4)

15. Gunter (24-8)

16. Holliday (25-3)

17. New Waverly (24-1)

18. Ponder (20-11)

19. Nacogdoches Central Heights (29-3)

20. Aransas Pass (26-8)

21. Edgewood (26-7)

22. Lytle (23-9)

23. Little River Academy (23-7)

24. Poth (25-5)

25. San Antonio Cole (23-8)

Class 2A

1. Gruver (26-0)

2. Martin's Mill (29-3)

3. Lipan (25-5)

4. Douglass (27-3)

5. Lovelady (30-4)

6. Muenster (28-3)

7. LaPoynor (22-7)

8. New Home (25-6)

9. Panhandle (24-8)

10. Wellington (24-7)

11. Sudan (21-10)

12. Sundown (23-9)

13. Stamford (929-2)

14. Woden (22-9)

15. San Saba (26-6)

16. Harper (25-5)

17. Farwell (26-4)

18. Tenaha (25-5)

19. Archer City (20-9)

20. Windthorst (22-4)

21. Alvord (21-11)

22. Mason (22-9)

23. Weimar (21-8)

24. Evadale (23-7)

25. Schulenburg (21-12)

Class 1A

1. Ackerly Sands (28-3)

2. Nazareth (19-11)

3. Huckabay (30-5)

4. Robert Lee (28-2)

5. Priddy (23-4)

6. Neches (23-5)

7. Chireno (23-5)

8. Roscoe Highland (24-5)

9. Hermleigh (25-8)

10. Gail Borden County (23-8)

11. Jayton (25-6)

12. McMullen County (27-5)

13. Moulton (24-6)

14. Irion County (25-3)

15. Wells (23-8)

16. Richland Springs (24-5)

17. Lingleville (21-6)

18. Eden (26-5)

19. Veribest (15-7)

20. Spur (24-8)

21. Westbrook (24-8)

22. Henrietta Midway (18-8)

23. Nueces Canyon (17-12)

24. Iredell (19-8)

25. Slidell (22-7)

--

PRIVATE SCHOOL 

6A/SPC Private School

1. Houston Christian (30-0)

2. Dallas Bishop Lynch (26-6)

3. Plano John Paul II (28-7)

4. San Antonio Antonian (26-11)

5. Argyle Liberty Christian (25-7)

6. Houston Village (20-9)

7. Houston St. Agnes (24-8)

8. Bellaire Episcopal (20-11)

9. Houston Kinkaid (17-8)

10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (22-13)

5A Private School

1. Boerne Geneva (23-1)

2. Houston Second Baptist (21-7)

3. Austin St. Michael’s (17-5)

4. Austin Hyde Park (21-2)

5. Dallas Christian (12-13)

6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (16-7)

7. Frisco Legacy Christian (15-5)

8. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian (16-8)

9. The Woodlands Christian Academy (14-9)

10. Houston Lutheran South (14-11)

4A Private School

1. Lubbock Christian (20-5)

2. San Antonio Lutheran (18-11)

3. Dallas Shelton (16-3)

4. Lubbock Trinity Christian (11-18)

5. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian (16-10)

6. Arlington Pantego Christian (11-3)

7. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (12-16)

8. Tyler Bishop Gorman (23-8)

9. Houston Cypress Christian (12-7)

10. Pasadena First Baptist Christian (7-3)

3A Private School

1. Houston Lutheran North (14-7)

2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (19-10)

3. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (18-7)

4. Round Rock Christian Academy (14-5)

5. Waco Live Oak Classical (17-6)

6. Denton Calvary Academy (16-9)

7. Dallas Lutheran (10-6)

8. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian (17-7)

9. Austin Hill Country Christian (16-15)

10. McKinney Cornerstone Christian (12-3)

2A Private School

1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (19-5)

2. Shiner Sacred Heart (15-8)

3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (25-6)

4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (13-6)

5. Dallas First Baptist (17-6)

6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (10-10)

7. Sherman Texoma Christian (7-11)

8. Lubbock Southcrest (11-5)

9. Fort Worth Bethesda (15-7)

10. Weatherford Christian (13-8)

1A Private School

1. San Angelo Cornerstone (8-3)

2. Cypress Covenant (14-3)

3. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (10-6)

4. Athens Christian Prep (18-5)

5. Waxahachie Prep (8-5)

6. Plainview Christian (10-8)

7. Wichita Christian (7-9)

8. Conroe Calvary Baptist (11-4)

9. Weatherford Victory Baptist (15-6)

10. Fredericksburg Heritage (9-3)

 
 

