UIL GIRLS
Feb. 7, 2022
Class 6A
1. DeSoto (26-2)
2. Humble Summer Creek (32-2)
3. San Antonio Clark (28-2)
4. Coppell (33-1)
5. Cedar Hill (24-9)
6. South Grand Prairie (27-4)
7. Duncanville (29-6)
8. Plano East (22-3)
9. Alvin Shadow Creek (25-3)
10. Austin High (26-3)
11. Laredo United South (30-4)
12. Denton Braswell (30-2)
13. Houston Memorial (25-4)
14. Friendswood Clear Brook (29-4)
15. Saginaw Boswell (28-6)
16. Converse Judson (29-6)
17. Katy Seven Lakes (29-6)
18. Katy Tompkins (30-4)
19. Fort Bend Dulles (22-6)
20. Southlake Carroll (24-5)
21. Rockwall (21-10)
22. Tomball Memorial (25-4)
23. Cibole Steele (21-11)
24. San Antonio Wagner (19-10)
25. Garland Sachse (19-8)
Class 5A
1. Cedar Park (29-0)
2. McKinney North (29-1)
3. Frisco Memorial (29-5)
4. Frisco Liberty (29-5)
5. Amarillo (26-5)
6. Pflugerville Hendrickson (28-2)
7. Lubbock Cooper (25-4)
8. Georgetown (26-7)
9. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (33-2)
10. Lake Dallas (28-4)
11. Mansfield Timberview (22-8)
12. Royse City (29-3)
13. Manvel (31-3)
14. Frisco Lone Star (20-8)
15. Pflugerville (28-6)
16. Dallas Highland Park (22-9)
17. El Paso Chapin (29-3)
18. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (27-7)
19. Houston Sterling (19-3)
20. Lubbock Monterey (26-8)
21. El Paso Burges (26-3)
22. Red Oak (23-8)
23. Medina Valley (20-11)
24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (28-6)
25. Montgomery Lake Creek (25-7)
Class 4A
1. Argyle (31-0)
2. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (28-4)
3. Canyon (24-5)
4. Brownsboro (32-2)
5. Midlothian Heritage (26-5)
6. Waco La Vega (27-4)
7. Sunnyvale (26-6)
8. Kennedale (28-6)
9. Levelland (26-3)
10. Boerne (28-4)
11. Fredericksburg (29-3)
12. Beeville Jones (30-2)
13. Sanger (25-4)
14. Decatur (28-5)
15. Stephenville (23-9)
16. Glen Rose (28-5)
17. Seminole (24-6)
18. Palestine (31-4)
19. Canton (25-7)
21. Devine (25-7)
22. La Vernia (28-6)
21. La Grange (25-7)
23. El Paso Mountain View (24-5)
24. Rockport-Fulton (26-8)
25. Giddings (22-12)
Class 3A
1. Canadian (30-1)
2. Fairfield (31-1)
3. Brownfield (23-3)
4. Peaster (30-4)
5. Tuscola Jim Ned (27-1)
6. Winnsboro (27-5)
7. Shallowater (27-2)
8. Idalou (25-6)
9. Woodville (29-4)
10. Bishop (27-6)
11. Lyford (29-3)
12. Nocona (30-4)
13. Columbus (32-0)
14. Pottsboro (29-4)
15. Gunter (24-8)
16. Holliday (25-3)
17. New Waverly (24-1)
18. Ponder (20-11)
19. Nacogdoches Central Heights (29-3)
20. Aransas Pass (26-8)
21. Edgewood (26-7)
22. Lytle (23-9)
23. Little River Academy (23-7)
24. Poth (25-5)
25. San Antonio Cole (23-8)
Class 2A
1. Gruver (26-0)
2. Martin's Mill (29-3)
3. Lipan (25-5)
4. Douglass (27-3)
5. Lovelady (30-4)
6. Muenster (28-3)
7. LaPoynor (22-7)
8. New Home (25-6)
9. Panhandle (24-8)
10. Wellington (24-7)
11. Sudan (21-10)
12. Sundown (23-9)
13. Stamford (929-2)
14. Woden (22-9)
15. San Saba (26-6)
16. Harper (25-5)
17. Farwell (26-4)
18. Tenaha (25-5)
19. Archer City (20-9)
20. Windthorst (22-4)
21. Alvord (21-11)
22. Mason (22-9)
23. Weimar (21-8)
24. Evadale (23-7)
25. Schulenburg (21-12)
Class 1A
1. Ackerly Sands (28-3)
2. Nazareth (19-11)
3. Huckabay (30-5)
4. Robert Lee (28-2)
5. Priddy (23-4)
6. Neches (23-5)
7. Chireno (23-5)
8. Roscoe Highland (24-5)
9. Hermleigh (25-8)
10. Gail Borden County (23-8)
11. Jayton (25-6)
12. McMullen County (27-5)
13. Moulton (24-6)
14. Irion County (25-3)
15. Wells (23-8)
16. Richland Springs (24-5)
17. Lingleville (21-6)
18. Eden (26-5)
19. Veribest (15-7)
20. Spur (24-8)
21. Westbrook (24-8)
22. Henrietta Midway (18-8)
23. Nueces Canyon (17-12)
24. Iredell (19-8)
25. Slidell (22-7)
--
PRIVATE SCHOOL
6A/SPC Private School
1. Houston Christian (30-0)
2. Dallas Bishop Lynch (26-6)
3. Plano John Paul II (28-7)
4. San Antonio Antonian (26-11)
5. Argyle Liberty Christian (25-7)
6. Houston Village (20-9)
7. Houston St. Agnes (24-8)
8. Bellaire Episcopal (20-11)
9. Houston Kinkaid (17-8)
10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (22-13)
5A Private School
1. Boerne Geneva (23-1)
2. Houston Second Baptist (21-7)
3. Austin St. Michael’s (17-5)
4. Austin Hyde Park (21-2)
5. Dallas Christian (12-13)
6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (16-7)
7. Frisco Legacy Christian (15-5)
8. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian (16-8)
9. The Woodlands Christian Academy (14-9)
10. Houston Lutheran South (14-11)
4A Private School
1. Lubbock Christian (20-5)
2. San Antonio Lutheran (18-11)
3. Dallas Shelton (16-3)
4. Lubbock Trinity Christian (11-18)
5. Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian (16-10)
6. Arlington Pantego Christian (11-3)
7. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (12-16)
8. Tyler Bishop Gorman (23-8)
9. Houston Cypress Christian (12-7)
10. Pasadena First Baptist Christian (7-3)
3A Private School
1. Houston Lutheran North (14-7)
2. Tomball Rosehill Christian (19-10)
3. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (18-7)
4. Round Rock Christian Academy (14-5)
5. Waco Live Oak Classical (17-6)
6. Denton Calvary Academy (16-9)
7. Dallas Lutheran (10-6)
8. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian (17-7)
9. Austin Hill Country Christian (16-15)
10. McKinney Cornerstone Christian (12-3)
2A Private School
1. Halletsville Sacred Heart (19-5)
2. Shiner Sacred Heart (15-8)
3. Edinburg Harvest Christian (25-6)
4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (13-6)
5. Dallas First Baptist (17-6)
6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (10-10)
7. Sherman Texoma Christian (7-11)
8. Lubbock Southcrest (11-5)
9. Fort Worth Bethesda (15-7)
10. Weatherford Christian (13-8)
1A Private School
1. San Angelo Cornerstone (8-3)
2. Cypress Covenant (14-3)
3. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (10-6)
4. Athens Christian Prep (18-5)
5. Waxahachie Prep (8-5)
6. Plainview Christian (10-8)
7. Wichita Christian (7-9)
8. Conroe Calvary Baptist (11-4)
9. Weatherford Victory Baptist (15-6)
10. Fredericksburg Heritage (9-3)