By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

UIL

Class 6A

1. Richardson (21-1)

2. Duncanville (19-1)

3. Spring Westfield (18-1)

4. Austin Westlake (23-1)

5. Fort Bend Elkins (20-5)

6. Cy Falls (22-3)

7. Friendswood Clear Brook (24-3)

8. McKinney (23-3)

9. Dickinson (23-3)

10. Humble Atascocita (21-5)

11. Richardson Lake Highlands (23-2)

12. Denton Guyer (23-3)

13. Killeen Harker Heights (23-3)

14. Arlington Martin (17-6)

15. North Crowley (19-5)

16. Alvin Shadow Creek (16-2)

17. Pearland Dawson (14-6)

18. Katy Seven Lakes (23-3)

19. Plano (23-0)

20. Waco Midway (18-7)

21. DeSoto (19-6)

22. El Paso Americas (24-1)

23. South Grand Prairie (18-7)

24. San Marcos (22-4)

25. San Antonio Brennan (21-6)

Class 5A

1. Beaumont United (21-3)

2. Lancaster (16-9)

3. Dallas Kimball (16-6)

4. Mansfield Timberview (22-3)

5. Amarillo (19-6)

6. Crosby (10-10)

7. Frisco Memorial (20-3)

8. Katy Paetow (19-5)

9. Mansfield Summit (18-5)

10. Mansfield Legacy (17-6)

11. Fort Bend Marshall (19-2)

12. Fort Bend Hightower (17-8)

13. El Paso Chapin (19-4)

14. Dallas Highland Park (16-4)

15. North Richland Hills Birdville (14-9)

16. North Richland Hills Richland (17-5)

17. San Antonio Jefferson (18-7)

18. Lucas Lovejoy (20-2)

19. Boerne Champion (20-5)

20. Hallsville (24-2)

21. Sulphur Springs (19-8)

22. Red Oak (16-6)

23. Lufkin (18-2)

24. Kingwood Park (18-4)

25. Austin Anderson (18-8)

Class 4A

1. Dallas Faith Family (21-4)

2. Silsbee (19-6)

3. Houston Washington (17-4)

4. Dallas Carter (18-7)

5. Dallas Roosevelt (15-6)

6. LaMarque (15-9)

7. Van Alstyne (19-5)

8. Boerne (18-6)

9. Waco Connally (19-2)

10. Somerset (21-4)

11. Argyle (18-6)

12. Hardin Jefferson (17-4)

13. Brazosport (12-12)

14. Stafford (17-8)

15. Corpus Christi Miller (18-6)

16. La Vega (18-3)

17. Canyon (16-5)

18. Wichita Falls Hirschi (13-7)

19. Lubbock Estacado (16-8)

20. Austin LBJ (14-7)

21. Corpus Christi West Oso (20-5)

22. Pleasanton (18-6)

23. Paris (22-7)

24. Hudson (18-7)

25. Wilmer-Hutchins (12-9)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (22-7)

2. San Antonio Cole (17-8)

3. Hitchcock (16-5)

4. Brock (18-5)

5. Shallowater (19-1)

6. Diboll (11-4)

7. Tatum (15-4)

8. Wichita Falls City View (21-4)

9. Little River Academy (16-7)

10. Nacogdoches Central Heights (15-10)

11. Franklin (9-2)

12. Lorena (11-13)

13. Abernathy (9-4)

14. Crockett (17-5)

15. Peaster (16-7)

16. New Waverly (16-3)

17. Poth (11-2)

18. Bishop (21-3)

19. Corpus Christi London (18-6)

20. Santa Rosa (14-10)

21. IDEA North Mission (16-8)

22. Ponder (20-3)

23. Childress (8-12)

24. Commerce (15-13)

25. Stockdale (16-7)

Class 2A

1. Lipan (23-0)

2. Clarendon (13-2)

3. Douglass (21-3)

4. Timpson (12-3)

5. Mumford (16-7)

6. New Home (19-4)

7. Flatonia (22-4)

8. Tolar (20-4)

9. Dallardsville Big Sandy (16-6)

10. Martin’s Mill (18-5)

11. LaPoynor (19-6)

12. New Deal (16-5)

13. Thorndale (17-7)

14. Gruver (17-6)

15. Olton (20-3)

16. Port Aransas (15-9)

17. Grapeland (18-9)

18. Italy (14-3)

19. Beckville (19-3)

20. Farwell (17-4)

21. Frankston (17-4)

22. San Antonio Lee Academy (17-3)

23. Cisco (11-3)

24. Bland (23-3)

25. Hearne (8-9)

Class 1A

1. Texline (19-2)

2. Calvert (12-4)

3. Graford (22-3)

4. McMullen County (22-4)

5. Dime Box (15-6)

6. San Perlita (16-7)

7. Wildorado (20-2)

8. Jayton (18-4)

9. Irion County (18-3)

10. Dodd City (17-5)

11. Lingleville (11-10)

12. Nazareth (13-9)

13. Avinger (18-5)

14. Chireno (13-10)

15. Springlake Earth (7-6)

16. Water Valley (11-7)

17. Rankin (12-6)

18. Huckabay (15-8)

19. Trinidad (14-6)

20. Midway (14-8)

21. Valley (14-4)

22. Wells (9-12)

23. Paducah (15-3)

24. Electra (13-7)

25. Munday (14-7)

TAPPS/Private

6A/SPC Private School

1. Plano John Paul II (21-6)

2. San Antonio Antonian Prep (27-2)

3. Addison Greenhill School (17-8)

4. Bellaire Episcopal (20-5)

5. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (18-8)

6. Houston Christian (16-11)

7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (15-8)

8. Episcopal School of Dallas (16-7)

9. San Antonio Central Catholic (20-6)

10. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (15-10)

5A Private School

1. McKinney Christian (26-5)

2. The Woodlands Christian Academy (16-7)

3. Brownsville St. Joseph (23-4)

4. Austin St. Michaels (15-8)

5. Bullard Brook Hill School (22-4)

6. Grapevine Faith Christian (17-8)

7. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (15-14)

8. Laredo St. Augustine (21-6)

9. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (16-8)

10. Fort Worth Christian (13-15)

4A Private School

1. Arlington Grace Prep 21-4

2. Lubbock Trinity Christian 18-6

3. Houston Westbury Christian 18-11

4. Colleyville Covenant 18-5

5. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal 9-12

6. Schertz John Paul II 11-15

7. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian 16-8

8. Lubbock Christian 16-6

9. Pantego Christian 17-4

10. San Antonio Lutheran 15-9

3A Private School

1. Midland Classical 15-8

2. Austin Hill Country Christian 23-2

3. Dallas Yavneh 13-3

4. Huntsville Alpha Omega 14-3

5. Richardson North Dallas Adventist 8-5

6. Denton Calvary Academy 13-6

7. Houston Lutheran North 0-0

8. New Braunfels Christian 17-6

9. Tomball Rosehill 16-6

10. Lucas Christian Academy 7-14

2A Private School

1. Houston Grace Christian (18-7)

2. Galveston O’Connell (15-4)

3. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (13-6)

4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (16-8)

5. Longview Christian (19-4)

6. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (15-9)

7. Garland Christian (8-2)

8. San Antonio St. Gerard (8-2)

9. Bryan St. Joseph (9-2)

10. Abilene Christian (16-6)

1A Private School

1. Cypress Covenant (13-2)

2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (3-3)

3. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-1)

4. Irving Faustina (4-1)

5. San Angelo Cornerstone (11-8)

6. Fredericksburg Heritage (3-3)

7. Longview Christian Heritage (6-5)

8. Houston Beren Academy (7-1)

9. Dallas Alcuin (7-0)

10. Kingwood Covenant (9-9)

 
 

