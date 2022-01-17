UIL
Class 6A
1. Richardson (21-1)
2. Duncanville (19-1)
3. Spring Westfield (18-1)
4. Austin Westlake (23-1)
5. Fort Bend Elkins (20-5)
6. Cy Falls (22-3)
7. Friendswood Clear Brook (24-3)
8. McKinney (23-3)
9. Dickinson (23-3)
10. Humble Atascocita (21-5)
11. Richardson Lake Highlands (23-2)
12. Denton Guyer (23-3)
13. Killeen Harker Heights (23-3)
14. Arlington Martin (17-6)
15. North Crowley (19-5)
16. Alvin Shadow Creek (16-2)
17. Pearland Dawson (14-6)
18. Katy Seven Lakes (23-3)
19. Plano (23-0)
20. Waco Midway (18-7)
21. DeSoto (19-6)
22. El Paso Americas (24-1)
23. South Grand Prairie (18-7)
24. San Marcos (22-4)
25. San Antonio Brennan (21-6)
Class 5A
1. Beaumont United (21-3)
2. Lancaster (16-9)
3. Dallas Kimball (16-6)
4. Mansfield Timberview (22-3)
5. Amarillo (19-6)
6. Crosby (10-10)
7. Frisco Memorial (20-3)
8. Katy Paetow (19-5)
9. Mansfield Summit (18-5)
10. Mansfield Legacy (17-6)
11. Fort Bend Marshall (19-2)
12. Fort Bend Hightower (17-8)
13. El Paso Chapin (19-4)
14. Dallas Highland Park (16-4)
15. North Richland Hills Birdville (14-9)
16. North Richland Hills Richland (17-5)
17. San Antonio Jefferson (18-7)
18. Lucas Lovejoy (20-2)
19. Boerne Champion (20-5)
20. Hallsville (24-2)
21. Sulphur Springs (19-8)
22. Red Oak (16-6)
23. Lufkin (18-2)
24. Kingwood Park (18-4)
25. Austin Anderson (18-8)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family (21-4)
2. Silsbee (19-6)
3. Houston Washington (17-4)
4. Dallas Carter (18-7)
5. Dallas Roosevelt (15-6)
6. LaMarque (15-9)
7. Van Alstyne (19-5)
8. Boerne (18-6)
9. Waco Connally (19-2)
10. Somerset (21-4)
11. Argyle (18-6)
12. Hardin Jefferson (17-4)
13. Brazosport (12-12)
14. Stafford (17-8)
15. Corpus Christi Miller (18-6)
16. La Vega (18-3)
17. Canyon (16-5)
18. Wichita Falls Hirschi (13-7)
19. Lubbock Estacado (16-8)
20. Austin LBJ (14-7)
21. Corpus Christi West Oso (20-5)
22. Pleasanton (18-6)
23. Paris (22-7)
24. Hudson (18-7)
25. Wilmer-Hutchins (12-9)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (22-7)
2. San Antonio Cole (17-8)
3. Hitchcock (16-5)
4. Brock (18-5)
5. Shallowater (19-1)
6. Diboll (11-4)
7. Tatum (15-4)
8. Wichita Falls City View (21-4)
9. Little River Academy (16-7)
10. Nacogdoches Central Heights (15-10)
11. Franklin (9-2)
12. Lorena (11-13)
13. Abernathy (9-4)
14. Crockett (17-5)
15. Peaster (16-7)
16. New Waverly (16-3)
17. Poth (11-2)
18. Bishop (21-3)
19. Corpus Christi London (18-6)
20. Santa Rosa (14-10)
21. IDEA North Mission (16-8)
22. Ponder (20-3)
23. Childress (8-12)
24. Commerce (15-13)
25. Stockdale (16-7)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (23-0)
2. Clarendon (13-2)
3. Douglass (21-3)
4. Timpson (12-3)
5. Mumford (16-7)
6. New Home (19-4)
7. Flatonia (22-4)
8. Tolar (20-4)
9. Dallardsville Big Sandy (16-6)
10. Martin’s Mill (18-5)
11. LaPoynor (19-6)
12. New Deal (16-5)
13. Thorndale (17-7)
14. Gruver (17-6)
15. Olton (20-3)
16. Port Aransas (15-9)
17. Grapeland (18-9)
18. Italy (14-3)
19. Beckville (19-3)
20. Farwell (17-4)
21. Frankston (17-4)
22. San Antonio Lee Academy (17-3)
23. Cisco (11-3)
24. Bland (23-3)
25. Hearne (8-9)
Class 1A
1. Texline (19-2)
2. Calvert (12-4)
3. Graford (22-3)
4. McMullen County (22-4)
5. Dime Box (15-6)
6. San Perlita (16-7)
7. Wildorado (20-2)
8. Jayton (18-4)
9. Irion County (18-3)
10. Dodd City (17-5)
11. Lingleville (11-10)
12. Nazareth (13-9)
13. Avinger (18-5)
14. Chireno (13-10)
15. Springlake Earth (7-6)
16. Water Valley (11-7)
17. Rankin (12-6)
18. Huckabay (15-8)
19. Trinidad (14-6)
20. Midway (14-8)
21. Valley (14-4)
22. Wells (9-12)
23. Paducah (15-3)
24. Electra (13-7)
25. Munday (14-7)
———
TAPPS/Private
6A/SPC Private School
1. Plano John Paul II (21-6)
2. San Antonio Antonian Prep (27-2)
3. Addison Greenhill School (17-8)
4. Bellaire Episcopal (20-5)
5. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (18-8)
6. Houston Christian (16-11)
7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (15-8)
8. Episcopal School of Dallas (16-7)
9. San Antonio Central Catholic (20-6)
10. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (15-10)
5A Private School
1. McKinney Christian (26-5)
2. The Woodlands Christian Academy (16-7)
3. Brownsville St. Joseph (23-4)
4. Austin St. Michaels (15-8)
5. Bullard Brook Hill School (22-4)
6. Grapevine Faith Christian (17-8)
7. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (15-14)
8. Laredo St. Augustine (21-6)
9. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (16-8)
10. Fort Worth Christian (13-15)
4A Private School
1. Arlington Grace Prep 21-4
2. Lubbock Trinity Christian 18-6
3. Houston Westbury Christian 18-11
4. Colleyville Covenant 18-5
5. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal 9-12
6. Schertz John Paul II 11-15
7. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian 16-8
8. Lubbock Christian 16-6
9. Pantego Christian 17-4
10. San Antonio Lutheran 15-9
3A Private School
1. Midland Classical 15-8
2. Austin Hill Country Christian 23-2
3. Dallas Yavneh 13-3
4. Huntsville Alpha Omega 14-3
5. Richardson North Dallas Adventist 8-5
6. Denton Calvary Academy 13-6
7. Houston Lutheran North 0-0
8. New Braunfels Christian 17-6
9. Tomball Rosehill 16-6
10. Lucas Christian Academy 7-14
2A Private School
1. Houston Grace Christian (18-7)
2. Galveston O’Connell (15-4)
3. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (13-6)
4. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (16-8)
5. Longview Christian (19-4)
6. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (15-9)
7. Garland Christian (8-2)
8. San Antonio St. Gerard (8-2)
9. Bryan St. Joseph (9-2)
10. Abilene Christian (16-6)
1A Private School
1. Cypress Covenant (13-2)
2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (3-3)
3. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (8-1)
4. Irving Faustina (4-1)
5. San Angelo Cornerstone (11-8)
6. Fredericksburg Heritage (3-3)
7. Longview Christian Heritage (6-5)
8. Houston Beren Academy (7-1)
9. Dallas Alcuin (7-0)
10. Kingwood Covenant (9-9)