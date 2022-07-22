Fresh off the No. 1 recruiting class and a win over Alabama last season, expectations are high for the Texas A&M football team.
The Aggies have been picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference's West Division in voting by the media attending this week's SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta.
Also, two-time defending conference champion Alabama is predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title.
The Crimson Tide beat Georgia in last year's SEC championship game in Atlanta before losing to the Bulldogs in the national title game in Indianapolis. Media picked a repeat matchup by selecting Alabama to win the SEC West and Georgia to win the SEC East in voting released Friday.
Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the championship, receiving 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18 votes. Others picked to win the title were South Carolina (3 votes), Texas A&M (1 vote) and Vanderbilt (1 vote).
Voters have confidence in Georgia again ruling the SEC East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes in the division. Kentucky was picked second in the division and had four first-place votes. Tennessee was third with one first-place vote, followed by Florida, South Carolina (3 first-place votes), Missouri and Vanderbilt (1 first-place vote).
Alabama received 177 first-place votes in the West. Texas A&M finished second in the voting with three first-place votes, followed by Arkansas (1 first-place vote), Mississippi, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.
Texas A&M had one player on the All-SEC first team as selected by the media — punter Nik Constantinou
Alabama was represented by quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor on the first-team offense.
Linebackers Will Anderson and Henry To'oTo'o and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks represented the Crimson Tide on the first-team defense.
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby joined Young and Gibbs on the first-team backfield. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers also made the first-team offense.
Georgia right tackle Warren McClendon was joined by Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence, Nick Broeker of Mississippi and Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas on the first-team offensive line.
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Kentucky's Will Levis were the second- and third-team quarterbacks, respectively.
Georgia had three first-team picks on defense: lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo.
LSU's BJ Ojulari, Auburn's Derick Hall and Tennessee's Byron Young joined Carter on the first-team defensive line. Jalen Catalon of Arkansas was a first-team selection as a defensive back.
The Aggies had two players on the second-team offense (RB Devon Achane, OL Layden Robinson) and one player on the third-team offense (WR Ainias Smith).
Defensively, A&M had one player on the second-team defense (DB Antonio Johnson) and one third-teamer (DL McKinnley Jackson).
On special teams, A&M had two players on the second team (return specialist Smith and all-purpose Achane). Smith was also third-team all-purpose.