Texas A&M will play Florida in College Station and visit Tennessee in its expanded Southeastern Conference football schedule revised by the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced on Friday.
Also, defending SEC and national champion LSU will host Missouri and visit Vanderbilt, while Alabama will travel to Missouri and host Kentucky.
The league on Friday released two additional cross-divisional opponents in a docket shortened to 10 conference-only games with play beginning on Sept. 26, two weeks later than several schools were scheduled to start. The dates for the games are to be determined.
The SEC will play 10 games over 12 weeks under the new schedule and conclude with the championship game on Dec. 19 after an open week. The divisional format will remain.
"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."
Under normal circumstances, SEC schools play the other six teams in their division, two non-divisional opponents and four out-of-conference games each season. In the newly revised schedule for 2020, each school will play four non-divisional opponents in addition to the other six teams in its division.
A&M will also host Arkansas (moved from Arlington), Mississippi and LSU; and will visit Mississippi State, Auburn and Alabama.
Each school lost four non-league matchups that for some were a mix of marquee challenges and overmatched opponents.
LSU, looking to begin anew from a 15-0 championship season led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, had already lost an early non-conference matchup against visiting Texas from the Big 12. Alabama was scheduled to meet USC in Arlington and the game was postponed.
A&M also lost non-conference matchups against Colorado, Abilene Christian, North Texas and Fresno State.
Earlier Friday, the SEC announced its initial COVID-19 protocols for fall sports including football. Testing for football will typically come six days and three days before competition.
Coaches, staff and other personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines at sporting events this fall. The initial guidelines include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing and protocols for quarantine and isolation.
2020 SEC NON-DIVISIONAL OPPONENTS
ALABAMA
Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee
Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri
ARKANSAS
Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri
Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida
AUBURN
Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia
Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina
FLORIDA
Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Mississippi Miss
Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M
GEORGIA
Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama
Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas
KENTUCKY
Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn
Added opponents: vs. Mississippi, at Alabama
LSU
Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida
Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt
MISSISSIPPI
Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt
Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky
Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia
MISSOURI
Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State
Added opponents: vs. Alabama, at LSU
SOUTH CAROLINA
Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU
Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Mississippi
TENNESSEE
Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas
Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn
TEXAS A&M
Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina
Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee
VANDERBILT
Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi, at Texas A&M
Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State