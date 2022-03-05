UT Tyler's magic season came to end an end late Saturday in Frisco.
Texas A&M-Commerce used a fourth-quarter rally to down the Patriots, 58-52, in the Lone Star Conference women's basketball semifinals at the Comerica Center.
The Lions (26-3 overall) advance to the LSC Tournament Championship game for the third consecutive season and the fourth time in program history. They will face top-seeded West Texas A&M (22-10 overall) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
First-year Patriot coach Rebecca Alvidrez led her squad to a remarkable turnaround season. UT Tyler is 19-9 after last year's squad was 0-14.
The Patriots led 40-38 entering the final period. A 10-2 run to begin the fourth quarter swung the game toward TAMUC.
The lead never got under four until the 1:14 mark when a three-point play by Martina Machalova cut the Lions' advantage to 54-51. But UTT missed a couple of opportunities in the final minute with a layup that didn't drop and a turnover.
One of the trademarks for the Commerce team all year has been its rebounding, entering the game as one of the nation’s best on the boards. And Saturday was no exception as the Lions outrebounded UT Tyler 47-27, led by Juliana Louis with 13 boards and DesiRay Kernal had 10 boards.
Dyani Robinson scored 21 points to pace the Lions as Asiyha Smith scored 14 and Chania Wright added 10.
For the Patriots, Liah Davis scored 15 points with eight rebounds, playing all but 20 seconds of the game. Destini Whitehead had 13 points and six rebounds, with Machalova scoring 11.
Both teams made 18 field goals and four e-pointers, but the difference for A&M-Commerce came on the boards and at the charity stripe. TAMUC also went 18-of-22 (81.8%) at the free throw line, while UTT went 12-of-18 (66.7%) at the stripe.