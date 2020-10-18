PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Former PGA Tour player Omar Uresti won the Senior PGA Professional Championship by six strokes, closing with a 3-under 69 on the Wanamaker Course for a tournament-record 18-under 269 total on Sunday.
The 51-year-old Uresti became the fourth player to win a PGA Professional Championship (2017) and a Senior PGA Professional national title. Defending champion Scott Hebert was second after a 67.
The top 35 finishers at PGA Golf Club earned spots in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
John Sikes, of Hollytree Country Club, finished in a tie for 33rd with five other playoffs but lost in a playoff for the final three spots. Sikes, who resides in Frankston ,had a 290 (73-70-74-73).
The three golfers who earned spots via the playoff were Mark Tomedolskey of Yemassee, South Carolina; Keith Kulzer of Lake O'Lakes, Florida; and Ron Beurmann of Jackson, Michigan.
Others in the playoff were Sikes, Dick Mast of Forest, Virginia; and Jim Carter, of Scottsdale, Arizona. Mast played out of Tyler while on the Senior/Champions Tour.
Uresti, who earned $26,000 out of the $318,000 purse, built a six-stroke lead through 54 holes and found things weren’t as cozy as anticipated.