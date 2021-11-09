Amber Wiley's young Lady Lions took to the court again on Tuesday.
The squad fell behind early by double digets before rallying and eventually taking the lead in the fourth quarter before Terrell used a late spurt to claim a 60-53 girls basketball victory at the THS Gymnasium.
"We need to slow down and focus on fundamentals," Wiley said.
Wiley said her young Cubs competed and will continue to grow.
The Lady Tigers led 14-0 right out of the gate. Tyler got on the board when A'Niya Hartsfield drained a 3-pointer at 2:49.
The Lady Lions gradually pulled closer, including taking the lead by scoring the first 12 points of the fourth period.
Spurred on by members of the football team with encouraging chants, Shirial Mitchell's putback put Tyler ahead 46-45.
Terrell then outscored the Lady Lions 10-2 to take a 55-48 advantage. A bucket by Mitchell and a free throw from Kalyse Buffin got Tyler within 55-51 with 2:21 showing, but that was as close as the Lady Lions could get.
Kamora Jackson sparked Tyler in the second quarter by scoring 10 of her team-leading 16 points to get her squad back in the game.
Freshman Buffin added 14 points with Hartsfield and Mitchell contributing eight points apiece. Kyla Crawford and Ellyse Daye each had three points and ShaCaria Stevenson added one.
Justtice Taylor led Tyler with 12 rebounds, while Buffin had eight boards and four steals. Stevenson and Hartsfield each had six rebounds while Mitchell, Crawford and Jackson had four boards apiece. Jackson also drew a charge.
Darliscia Coelman led Terrell with 22 points, while adding eight rebounds. Teniah Turner had 13 points and nine rebounds with Charravia Smith scoring eight points with 10 rebounds and eight blocks.
The Lady Lions (1-1) return to play on Thursday, competing in the Eaton Tournament in Fort Worth. They take on Grapevine at noon in the first game. Terrell (1-1) is slated to host North Garland at 6 p.m. Friday.
Tyler won the JV game 41-36.
In the JV gym, Tyler boys basketball team scored a 59-34 win over Lindale in a scrimmage.