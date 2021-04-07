Tyler Legacy had its final tennis tournament before the District 10-6A Tournament when it competed in the Bob Faulkner Tournament on Monday.
Zakk Gaston and Eli Beaulieu took first in boys doubles. Daniel Gaston and Dylan Brown placed second, and Cullen Bunt and Carter Hayes placed third.
Marla David and Sara Fry placed first in girls doubles. Carleigh Zips and Isabella Wegener took second, and Sapphire Nunn and Isabella Egana finished third.
Aniston Guy and Michael Collins won mixed doubles. Adina Hekier and Allen Wegener placed second, and Kenzie Langford and Walker East came in third.
Brett Bennett won boys singles, and Audrey Deatherage won girls singles.
Legacy will compete in the District 10-6A Tournament April 13-14 in Rockwall.