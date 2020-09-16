WHITEHOUSE — No. 22 Tyler Legacy took a 15-4 win over Whitehouse in team tennis action on Tuesday.
Legacy won all of the boys doubles and girls doubles matches.
The team of Zakk Gaston and Eli Beaulieu won 6-2, 6-3. The team of Brett Bennett and Simar Bains won 7-6 (7-2), 6-1. The team of Dylan Brown and Daniel Gaston won 6-1, 6-4.
In girls doubles, Audrey Deatherage and Grace von Eschenbach teams up for a win of 6-0, 6-4. Mair’e David and Sara Fry won 6-2, 6-1, and Carleigh Zips and Isabella Wegener won 6-2, 6-1.
Whitehouse’s mixed doubles team of Avril Cook and Adam Cox defeated Legacy’s team of Michael Collins and Aniston Guy 5-7, 7-1 (4-10).
Whitehouse Grant Anderson defeated Bennett in No. 1 boys singles 6-2, 4-6 (8-10). Zakk Gaston, Bains, Daniel Gaston, Beaulieu and Brown all won their matches for Legacy in boys singles.
Deatherage won No. 1 girls singles over Sarah Teves 6-0, 6-3.
Whitehouse’s Ainsley Anderson and Skylar Leach defeated David and Fry, respectively. Wegener, Guy and Zips picked up wins for Legacy.
Legacy (3-0) will open district Friday against Dallas Skyline.