ROCKWALL — Tyler Legacy became five-time area tennis champions on Friday with an 11-3 win over Mansfield.
The boys doubles teams of Brett Bennett/Simar Bains and Dylan Brown/Daniel Gaston both picked up victories.
Legacy cruised through girls doubles actions with wins by the teams of Grace Von Eschenbach/Audrey Deatherage, Marla David/Sara Fry and Carleigh Zips/Isabella Wegener.
In boys singles, Bennett and Eli Beaulieu both picked up victories.
Deatherage, Von Eschenbach, Fry and Wegener helped seal the playoff victory with their wins in girls singles.
Legacy will take on Mansfield Lake Ridge at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rockwall.