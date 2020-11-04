The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are headed to the regional semifinals in team tennis.
The Red Raiders took a 10-5 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday.
Legacy head coach Charlie Sizemore said it is the first team he has coached to advance this deep in the postseason.
Legacy has lost to Allen in the regional quarterfinals four years in a row.
“We are excited,” Sizemore said. “It’s a huge accomplishment for the program.”
In girls doubles, freshman Audrey Deatherage rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win. Grace Von Eschenbach took a 6-2, 6-2 win, and Sara Fry won 6-2, 6-0.
Lake Ridge grabbed two wins in boys singles, but Simar Bains won 6-1, 6-3, and Eli Beaulieu won 6-3, 7-5.
Lake Ridge won mixed doubles, but Legacy won all three girls doubles matches and two of the three boys doubles matches.
Legacy is ranked No. 2 in the region and will next meet regional No. 1 The Woodlands at 11 a.m. Friday in Groesbeck.