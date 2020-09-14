Tyler Legacy tennis is off to a 2-0 start and is ranked No. 22 in the state in Class 6A and No. 2 in the region.
The Red Raiders have picked up wins over state-ranked Longview and state-ranked Ennis.
Against Ennis, Legacy picked up a 10-3 victory.
Boys doubles teams of Brett Bennett and Simar-Raj Bains and Dylan Brown and Daniel Gaston all picked up wins.
Freshman Audrey Deatherage teamed up with Grace von Eschenbach for a 6-3, 6-2 win in girls doubles. Deatherage also won her No. 1 girls singles match over Ennis’ Zoe Howard (6-0, 6-3).
Von Eschenbach won her singles match (6-2, 6-3).
Other girls doubles winners for Legacy were Carleigh Zips and Isabella Wegener.
Winners for Legacy in boys singles were Bennett, Zakk Gaston, Daniel Gaston, Brown and Eli Beaulieu.
Other girls singles winners for Legacy were Marla David, Sara Fry, Wegener and Aniston Guy.
Legacy will take on Whitehouse at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Whitehouse.