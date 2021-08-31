As cars drove by on Loop 323, Tyler Legacy took on Rockwall in a key District 10-6A tennis match at the new on-campus tennis courts at Tyler Legacy High School.
Legacy — looking for its sixth consecutive district title — dropped a 10-9 decision to the visiting Yellowjackets.
Legacy head coach Charlie Sizemore said before the match began that the goal was to have the lead after doubles.
Rockwall was able to grab the 4-3 advantage in doubles.
The boys doubles team of Simar Bains and Sanay Salvi won 6-1, 3-6, 10-5, and the boys doubles team of Dylan Brown and Aiden Ebert won 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3).
Legacy’s girls doubles team of Audrey Deatherage and Sara Fry won 6-3, 6-2.
Legacy picked up wins in boys singles by Bains, Salvi and Brown, and Deatherage, Sophie Miller and Bridget Gaston were victorious on the girls side.
But in the end, Rockwall got the decisive point to win the match.
Legacy (11-5, 1-1) will play at Mesquite Horn on Sept. 8.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports