SULPHUR SPRINGS — Tyler Legacy opened the tennis playoffs with a 10-1 win over North Garland on Tuesday.
Legacy swept through boys doubles. Simar Bains and Sanay Salvi teamed up for a win of 6-1, 6-1. Daniel Gaston and Eli Beaulieu won 6-0, 6-2. Dylan Brown and Aiden Ebert won 6-0, 6-0.
The lone loss for Legacy came in girls doubles. Audrey Deatherage went down with an injury. Mackzie Langford subbed in, and the team of Langford and Sara Fry fell 3-6, 2-6.
Savannah Allen and Isabella Egana won 6-1, 6-2, and Sophie Miller and Bridget Gaston won 6-1, 6-2.
Emma Faulks and Michael Collins won 6-0, 6-1 in mixed doubles.
Legacy put the back away in boys singles. Bains won 6-1, 6-0. Beaulieu won 6-0, 6-0. Brown won 6-1, 6-1. Ebert won 6-0, 6-1.
Legacy is scheduled to take on Waco Midway at 2 p.m. Thursday in Corsicana, weather permitting.