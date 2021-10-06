TYLER.LEGACY.ROCKWALL.TENNIS_3.jpg
Tyler Legacy’s Audrey Deatherage hits the ball as doubles partner Sara Fry looks on as they take on Rockwall Aug. 31 at Tyler Legacy High School.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Legacy took a 10-5 win over Rockwall-Heath in its District 10-6A Tennis Tournament semifinal match on Tuesday at the Legacy tennis courts.

Simar Bains and Sanay Salvi won their match in boys doubles 6-2, 6-4. Dylan Brown and Aiden Ebert took a win of 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 10-5.

Audrey Deatherage and Sara Fry won in girls doubles by a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Sophie Miller and Michael Collins won 6-2, 6-4 in mixed doubles.

Legacy swept boys singles with wins by Daniel Gaston (1-6, 6-2, 10-3), Bains (6-2, 6-4), Eli Beaulieu (6-2, 6-4) and Salvi (6-1, 6-2).

Deatherage (6-0, 6-2) and Emma Faulks (6-3, 6-2) picked up wins in girls singles.

Legacy will play Rockwall for the 10-6A championship at 4 p.m. Friday in Rockwall. The Red Raiders will open the playoffs Tuesday in Sulphur Springs. Their opponent is still to be determined.

 
 

