Tyler Legacy took a 10-5 win over Rockwall-Heath in its District 10-6A Tennis Tournament semifinal match on Tuesday at the Legacy tennis courts.
Simar Bains and Sanay Salvi won their match in boys doubles 6-2, 6-4. Dylan Brown and Aiden Ebert took a win of 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 10-5.
Audrey Deatherage and Sara Fry won in girls doubles by a score of 6-3, 6-2.
Sophie Miller and Michael Collins won 6-2, 6-4 in mixed doubles.
Legacy swept boys singles with wins by Daniel Gaston (1-6, 6-2, 10-3), Bains (6-2, 6-4), Eli Beaulieu (6-2, 6-4) and Salvi (6-1, 6-2).
Deatherage (6-0, 6-2) and Emma Faulks (6-3, 6-2) picked up wins in girls singles.
Legacy will play Rockwall for the 10-6A championship at 4 p.m. Friday in Rockwall. The Red Raiders will open the playoffs Tuesday in Sulphur Springs. Their opponent is still to be determined.