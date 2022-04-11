After jumping out to the lead in the first round on Saturday, Tennessee pro Ott DeFoe kept cruising on Monday on Lake Palestine.
DeFoe, of Blaine, Tennessee ran away with Group A qualifying and into the Thursday's championship round of the General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops.
DeFoe caught seven scorable bass weighing 21 pounds, 7 ounces — both high totals among the 16 anglers competing Monday.
The Tennessean had a two-day total of 18 bass weighing at 57 pounds. He won by 14-pounds and 15-ounces over runner-up over pro Takahiro Omori of Tokyo, Japan. Omori, who resides in Emory, finished second with 13 scorable bass for 42 pounds, 1 ounce.
Reigning REDCREST 2022 Champion Bobby Lane of Lakeland, Florida, rounded out the top three with a two-day total of 12 scorable bass for 36-13.
Bradley Roy, of Lancaster, Kentucky, reeled in the biggest bass on Saturday — 6-pound, 9-ounce largemouth — to win the Group A Qualifying Round Berkley Big Bass Bonus of $25,000.
Another $25,000 Berkley Big Bass Bonus will be awarded Tuesday to the heaviest bass weighed by Group B in their Qualifying Round, and prizes of $50,000 and $100,000 will be awarded for the single biggest fish in the Knockout and Championship rounds.
The eight anglers advancing from Group A will have a day off Tuesday, while the 16 anglers in Group B will complete their two-day Qualifying Round of competition.
Joining Omori and Lane advancing to Wednesday's round are: 4, Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Alabama, 11 bass, 35-10; 5, Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Alabama, 10 bass, 33-3; 6, Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Kentucky, nine bass, 28-10; 7, Ish Monroe, Oakdale, California, nine bass, 25-13; and 8, Alton Jones Jr., Waco, nine bass, 25-12.
The Knockout Round, featuring 14 anglers competing to finish in the top eight, will take place on Wednesday. Thursday’s Championship Round will feature DeFoe, Tuesday’s Group B winner, and the top eight anglers from the Knockout Round competing in a final-day shootout for the top prize of $100,000 along with the $100,000 Berkley Big Bass Bonus.
The six-day all-star event showcases the 32 pros that qualified from the Bass Pro Tour competing in the no-entry fee event for a purse of more than $500,000.
Overall, there were 66 scorable bass weighing 197 pounds, 14 ounces caught by the 16 pros Monday.
Anglers will depart at 7 a.m. from the Villages Marina, located at Big Eddy Road in Flint. Anglers are allowed to trailer to any boat ramp of their choosing on Lake Palestine, but competition begins with “lines in” at 8 a.m. Each day’s General Tire Takeout will be held at the Marina, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
Fans are encouraged to come out and celebrate with the professional anglers from the Bass Pro Tour starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Villages Marina in Flint, as they crown the champion of the General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 Presented by Bass Pro Shops. The first 50 children at the event will receive a free Dora the Explorer rod and reel, and the first 50 High School Fishing anglers will receive a free Abu Garcia rod and reel combo valued at $100. Free food will be provided for all, and the Bass Pro Tour anglers will be on hand to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, take selfies and participate in tackle giveaways.
The General Tire Heavy Hitters 2022 features anglers competing with a 2-pound minimum weight requirement for a bass to be deemed scorable in the Qualifying and Knockout Rounds, but for the final day Championship Round a bass must weigh at least 3 pounds to be deemed scorable. Minimum weights are determined individually for each competition waters that the Bass Pro Tour visits, based on the productivity, bass population and anticipated average size of fish in each fishery.