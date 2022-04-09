Tennessee pro Ott DeFoe has taken the lead after Day 1 of competition in the third-annual General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops on Saturday on Lake Palestine.
DeFoe, of Blaine, Tennessee, leads Group A by catching 11 scorable bass weighing in at 35 pounds, 9 ounces.
The 16 anglers in Group A will now enjoy a day off on Sunday, while the 16 anglers in Group B will begin their Day 1 Qualifying Round. Group A will complete their two-day qualifying round of competition on Monday.
DeFoe will bring a 10-pound, 12-ounce tournament lead into Monday’s second day of competition for Group A. In second place on the SCORETRACKER® leaderboard is the REDCREST 2022 Champion Bobby Lane of Lakeland, Florida, who caught 11 bass totaling 24-13, while Tokyo, Japan’s Takahiro Omori, who now resides 60 miles northwest of Lake Palestine in Emory, sits in third place with seven bass weighing 24-5.
Pro Bradley Roy of Lancaster, Kentucky, caught the heaviest bass of the day — a chunky largemouth weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces that came on a trick worm in Period 2. If Roy’s fish remains the largest bass weighed by Group A after the conclusion of the two-day qualifying round on Monday, he will take home a $25,000 Big Bass Bonus. Big Bass Bonuses are awarded throughout the competition, with payouts of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 being awarded for the single biggest fish in the Qualifying, Knockout and Championship rounds.
“I’m pretty happy with the day — it was a good start and I really was not expecting it to go quite that well,” DeFoe said. “I caught a couple of fish this morning with a swimjig targeting the shad spawn, but sight fishing was the main deal for me today.”
Besides the swimjig, DeFoe credited two baits as being his key to success Saturday.
“When I could see them, the best thing that I could get to aggravate them was the VMC Tokyo Rig, with a 4½-inch swimbait on the back of it,” DeFoe said. “Something about the way that rig keeps the bait off of the bottom, just a little bit, drives those fish crazy.
“The other one that I caught a lot of fish just pitching around — as well as fish that I’d get fired up with that swimbait — was a Texas-rigged Bass Pro Magnum Fin-Eke Worm. I used Sooner Run color — kind of a dark watermelon with red fleck — and fished it on my favorite setup, a Johnny Morris Platinum rod and reel with 40-pound braided line and a 17-pound (Bass Pro Shops) XPS fluorocarbon leader.”
Overall, there were 68 bass weighing 217 pounds, 10 ounces caught by the 16 pros on Saturday, which included one 6-pounder and two 5-pounders.
The 16 anglers in Group A compete in their two-day qualifying round on Saturday and Monday — the 16 anglers in Group B on Sunday and Tuesday. After each two-day qualifying round is complete, the anglers that finish in second through eighth place from both groups advance to Wednesday’s Knockout Round, while the winner of each group advances directly to Thursday’s Championship Round. In the Knockout Round, weights are zeroed and the remaining 14 anglers compete to finish in the top 8 to advance to the Championship Round. In the final day Championship Round, weights are zeroed and the highest one-day total wins.
Anglers will depart at 7 a.m. from the Villages Marina, located at Big Eddy Road in Flint (75762). Anglers are allowed to trailer to any boat ramp of their choosing on Lake Palestine, but competition begins with “lines in” at 8 a.m. Each day’s General Tire Takeout will be held at the Marina, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
The MLF NOW!® broadcast team of Chad McKee, Marty Stone and J.T. Kenney will break down the extended action on all five days of competition from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MLF NOW!® will be live streamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com and the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app.
---
Group A Qualifying
Lake Palestine
1, Ott DeFoe, Blaine, Tenn., 11 bass, 35-9; 2, Bobby Lane, Lakeland, Fla., eight bass, 24-13; 3, Takahiro Omori, Tokyo, Japan, seven bass, 24-5; 4, Fletcher Shryock, Guntersville, Ala., six bass, 19-15; 5, Alton Jones Jr., Waco, six bass, 18-5; 6, Wesley Strader, Spring City, Tenn., four bass, 14-10; 7, James Elam, Tulsa, Okla., four bass, 12-3; 8, Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala., four bass, 12-1; 9, Ish Monroe, Oakdale, Calif., four bass, 10-4; 10, Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Ky., two bass, 9-11; 11, James Watson, Lampe, Mo., three bass, 9-1; 12, Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., three bass, 8-11; 13, Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., two bass, 6-11; 14, Randall Tharp, Port Saint Joe, Fla., two bass, 5-12; 15, Matt Lee, Cullman, Ala., one bass, 3-11; 16, Skeet Reese, Auburn, Calif., one bass, 2-0.