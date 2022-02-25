Tempest Golf Course, the championship Jeffrey Brauer Golf design, outside of Gladewater, will play host to the 2022 Texas Golf Association North Four-Ball this Saturday and Sunday on the par 72 layout.
The TGA event will bring 44 of the best amateur two-person teams in the northern half of Texas in the four-ball format, which takes the best scores of the two-person teams to determine the team champion after 36 holes.
The event is free and open to the public at the completely renovated Brauer designed 18-hole course which uses the rolling East Texas hills, natural wooden scenery, streams and bunkers to create a scenic masterpiece.
“We’re always delighted to showcase Tempest Golf Club to another group of top North Texas amateur golfers and showcase the Jeffrey Brauer design for a championship event,” said Tempest head pro Randy Wade. “We’re always working to become the home of great Texas golf championships, along with fun member and public play, and the North Texas 4-Ball this weekend is only the latest opportunity.”
Some area golfers entered include: Kyle Allen, Timpson; Brett Davis, Gladewater; Chuck Gardner, Texarkana; Daniel Mitchell, Gladewater; Jerod Niles, Gladewater; Sean Ryan, Paris; Jason Sample, Tenaha; Kade Strickland, Mount Pleasant; Keith Strickland, Mount Pleasant; and Joel Wofford, Paris.
Golfers will be teeing off on hole Nos. 1 and 10 at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Tempest was totally renovated by Brauer and opened in 2018 and offers memberships, public play and exclusive homesites along the East Texas fairways and greens.
For more information on Tempest Golf club and the North Texas Four-Ball this weekend, contact Wade at rwade@tempestgolfclub.com or by calling 903-984-5335.