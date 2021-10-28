LIBERTY CITY — The Legends Junior Tour’s Texas Junior Golf Alliance Invitational moves to The Tempest Golf Club.
The 36-hole event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Tempest Golf Club is rated the No. 1 golf course in East Texas and a Top 50 course in the state. Tempest tabbed architect Jeffrey Brauer to reinvent the course in 2016 with renovations being completed in 2018. Since reopening in 2018 Tempest has hosted a USGA Amateur qualifier as well as the annual Tempest Intercollegiate Division III golf tournament.
The Texas Junior Golf Alliance Invitational was first played in 2019 at Eagle Pointe Golf Club in Mont Belvieu, and the event returned to Eagle Pointe in 2020.
The Texas Junior Golf Alliance Invitational is restricted to players with an active membership with the TJGA with the majority of players earning exemptions through North and South Texas PGA events, as well as LJT events. The tournament will be competed in three divisions, Girls 12-18, Boys 14 & Under, and Boys 15-18.
Along with competing for LJT Player of the Points players will be competing for exemptions into LJT events like next year’s Veritex Bank Byron Nelson Junior Championship, George Hannon Junior Invitational and other invitational events.
Tee Times for the first round will be published on the TXGA website on Friday. The final round pairings will be redrawn according to scores from the first round and will begin Sunday at 8 a.m.