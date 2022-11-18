GLADEWATER — Tempest Golf Club, the award-winning East Texas Jeffrey Brauer championship layout, recently picked up two more honors as it was named the 18th Best Course in Texas You Can Play by Golf Digest and No. 1 Dallas-Fort Worth outlying course by Avid Golfer magazine in its annual survey.
The Golf Digest ranking was the highest ever for the semi-private Piney Woods gem, which was totally renovated by Brauer in 2018.
“We are certainly pleased and honored that a national publication such as Golf Digest would recognize our course among the 20 best in the state out of hundreds of public access courses in Texas,” said Tempest Director of Golf Randy Wade.
“It’s certainly a tribute to our hard-working staff, especially the scenic Brauer creativity and our great course superintendent Stephen Killingsworth.”
Golf Digest was glowing in its praise for the newly renovated course open to guests, members and local players.
“A major transformation turned the former site of Southern Hills Golf Club into a new premier East Texas semi-private course accessible to the public,” the Golf Digest review stated. “Architect Jeff Brauer kept the same corridors of the course, carved into huge pines on gently rolling land, but rebuilt green complexes in unique shapes.”
It was the second time; Tempest Golf Club has been ranked as the No. 1 outlying course by Avid golfer for a Dallas-Fort Worth golf road trip.
“Located in Gladewater, which is two hours east of DFW, Tempest Golf Club is a course that you really should give consideration. One of the most dynamic layouts in the state, the rolling undulations and elevation changes make this course unlike anything you will find in DFW,” said the Avid Golfer story in its November issue.
“It’s certainly gratifying when outside sources recognized our great course and the opportunity for everybody to play it, but we have the resources and the dedication to keep improving until we’re No. 1 in Texas,” Wade added.
Along with its championship par 72 golf course, which has hosted several major amateur and college tournaments, Tempest offers expansive practice facilities with a practice range and multiple large putting greens, overseen by its signature clock tower. Plus, a modern clubhouse for dining and meetings.
There are stay and play cottages adjacent to the practice range and front nine with more scheduled to be built in the near future along with impressive real estate offerings.
“Neptune’s Grill and Bar has plenty of TV’s with beverages to to quench your thirst before you make the short drive back to the Metroplex. We can’t recommend this one enough.” said Avid Golfer, the largest golf magazine in Texas.
For more information on award-winning Tempest Golf Club, go to www.tempestgolfclub.com or call 903-984-5335, ext. 206