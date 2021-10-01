For the second straight year, the Tyler Lions and Whitehouse Wildcats will meet for the District 16-5A Team Tennis Championship.
The match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Whitehouse High School courts.
Last fall, Whitehouse defeated Tyler 10-4 to take the team title at the Lions' courts.
In the spring, Tyler won the boys district title with Whitehouse taking the girls.
Both squads are unbeaten entering the final.
The Lions' latest victory was a 10-1 victory over Lufkin on Tuesday at Tyler Junior College's JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center.
Tyler rushed out to a 6-1 lead after doubles.
The Lady Lions swept their matches — No. 1: Shaniyah Reese-Marlene Marquez; No. 2 Magali Estrada-Tatyana Lewis; and No. 3: Anna Perdomo-Zulmy Gonzalez.
In boys doubles, the Lions won at No. 1 (Benito Moore-Roberto Lara) and No. 3 (Quynton Johnson-Pedro Mena).
Jose Ortega and Virginia Mendez won mixed doubles for Tyler.
In boys singles, the Lions were 6-1. Taking wins for Tyler were: No. 1 — Ortega; No. 3 —Moore; No. 4 — Lara; No. 5 —Pedro Mena; No. 6 — Quynton Johnson; and No. 7 — Micah Godair.
In girls singles, the Lady Lions were 5-2. Taking wins for Tyler were: No. 3 — Marquez; No. 4 —Perdomo; No. 5 — Gonzalez; No. 6 —Lewis; and No. 7 — Mendez.
---
Tyler vs. Lufkin
Boys Doubles — No. 1: Benito Moore-Roberto Lara, Tyler, def. Rohan Sohini-Pranav Rao, Lufkin, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2: Alex Walker-Cameron Cole, Lufkin, def. Bryan Hernandez-Micah Godair, Tyler, 6-1, 7-6 (2); No. 3: Quynton Johnson-Pedro Mena, Tyler, def. Tomas Ruiz-Clyde Raines, Lufkin, 6-2, 6-4.
Girls Doubles — No. 1: Shaniyah Reese-Marlena Marquez, Tyler, def. Eesha Kumar-Alexia Tapia, Lufkin, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5; No. 2: Magali Estrada-Tatyana Lewis, Tyler, def. Natalie Padilla-Andrea Diaz, Lufkin, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3: Anna Perdomo-Zulmy Gonzalez, Tyler, def. Camila Garcia-Deepna Kanjee, Lufkin, 6-4, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles — No. 1: Jose Ortega-Virginia Mendez, Tyler, def. Marcus Hadnot-Sreenidhi Karnati, Lufkin, 6-2, 6-1.
Boys Singles — No. 1: Jose Ortega, Tyler, def. Rohan Sohini, Lufkin, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2: Alex Walker, Lufkin, def. Bryan Hernandez, Tyler, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3: Benito Moore, Tyler, def. Pranav Rao, Lufkin, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5; No. 4: Roberto Lara, Tyler, def. Cameron Cole, Lufkin, 6-3, 6-3; No. 5: Pedro Mena, Tyler, def. Tomas Ruiz, Lufkin, 6-0, 4-0 (retired); No. 6: Quynton Johnson, Tyler, def. Clyde Rains, Lufkin, 8-4; No. 7: Micah Godair, Tyler, def. Marcus Hadnot, Lufkin, 8-4.
Girls Singles — No. 1: Eesha Kumar, Lufkin, def. Magali Estrada, Tyler, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2: Alexia Tapia, Lufkin, def. Shaniyah Reese, Tyler, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3: Marlena Marquez, Tyler, def. Natalie Padilla, Lufkin, 8-2; No. 4: Anna Perdomo, Tyler, def. Camila Garcia, Lufkin, 6-1, 7-5; No. 5: Zulmy Gonzalez, Tyler, def. Andrea Diaz, Lufkin, 6-4, 6-0; No. 6: Tatyana Lewis, Tyler, def. Sreenidhi Karnati, Lufkin, 6-0, 6-2; No. 7: Virginia Mendez, Tyler, def. Deepna Kanjee, Lufkin, 8-2.