The Tyler Lions moved to 2-0 in District 16-5A team tennis with a 10-5 winner over Nacogdoches on Tuesday at Tyler Junior College's JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center.
The Lady Lions were 3-0 in doubles and 5-1 in singles. Tyler also won Mixed Doubles — Jose Ortega-Virginia Mendez defeated Sydney Gotcher and Gracen Packard, 6-2, 6-3.
Taking wins in girls doubles for Tyler were: Shaniyah Reese-Marlena Marquez (defeated Misty Martinez-Mia Bentley, 6-3, 7-5); Magali Estrada-Tatyana Lewis (defeated Evelyn Garcia-Citlali Garcia, 7-6 (6), 6-3); and Anna Perdomo-Zulmy Gonzalez (defeated Amy Sacueda-Malorie Tagle, 6-0, 6-1).
Taking wins in girls singles for the Lady Lions were: Reese def. Martinez, 6-2, 6-2; Marquez def. Bentley, 6-2, 6-3; Perdomo def. E. Garcia, 6-2, 6-1; Gonzalez def. C. Garcia, 6-2, 6-0; and Lewis def. Sacueda, 6-0, 6-1.
Capturing wins for Tyler in boys singles were: Benito Moore def. Nathan Bergonia, 6-2, 6-2; Quynton Johnson def. Aidan Finnerud, 7-6 (3), 6-0; and Micah Godair def. Packard, 6-0, 6-1.
Nacogdoches won the boys doubles — Arta Vyas-Haris Hashim def. Moore-Roberto Lara, 6-2, 6-3; Ben Satir-Bergonia def. Bryan Hernandez-Godair, 6-2, 6-3; and Noah Satir-Finnerud def. Angel Delgado-Anthony Taylor, 6-4, 6-1.
Lady Dragon Gotcher won over Estrada, 6-0, 6-3 in girls singles. In boys singles, Nacogdoches winners were: B. Satir def. Hernandez, 6-0, 6-1; Hashim def. Lara, 6-3, 6-3; and N. Satir def. Pedro Mena, 7-5, 6-4.
Tyler is scheduled to visit Jacksonville on Tuesday. The match is slated to begin at 4 p.m.