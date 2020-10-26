Tyler Legacy won its fifth consecutive team tennis district championship with a 10-6 win over Rockwall-Heath on Friday.
In the District 10-6A title match, Legacy swept boys doubles.
The teams of Zakk Gaston/Eli Beaulieu, Brett Bennett/Simar Bains and Dylan Brown/Daniel Gaston all picked up wins.
The team of Audrey Deatherage/Grace Von Eschenbach picked the lone girls doubles win for the Red Raiders.
Bennett, Zakk Gaston, Bains, Daniel Gaston, Beaulieu and Brown all won their boys singles matches.
Marla David picked up a win in girls singles.
Legacy will take on Garland Naaman Forest in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hollytree Country Club.
The winner will advance to face either Mansfield or Killeen Harker Heights.