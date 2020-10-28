ENNIS — In a match that had to change to multiple locations due to inclement weather, the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders were able to cruise to a 10-0 victory over Garland Naaman Forest in the bi-district round of the tennis playoffs.
The match was originally scheduled for Sulphur Springs before moving to Hollytree Country Club in Tyler on Tuesday afternoon. Ultimately, the match was played after 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Ennis’ indoor facility.
Legacy swept through boys doubles with the teams of Zakk Gaston/Eli Beaulieu, Brett Bennett/Simar Bains and Dylan Brown/Daniel Gaston.
The girls doubles teams of Grace Von Eschenbach/Audrey Deatherage, Marla David/Sara Fry and Carleigh Zips/Isabella Wegener also won.
In mixed doubles, it was the team of Michael Collins and Aniston Guy taking a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Bennett and Zakk Gaston both earned wins in boys singles, and Von Eschenbach took a 6-1, 6-0 victory in girls singles.
Legacy will take on Mansfield at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Rockwall.