LONGVIEW — The Hallsville Bobcats scored a 10-2 win over the Tyler Lions on Tuesday in a Class 5A bi-district team tennis playoff match at Longview High School.
Hallsville, the third-place team from District 15-5A, advances to play either Highland Park or Cleburne in the area round.
Tyler finishes its season as runner-up from District 16-5A with a 4-7 record. The Lions were 4-1 in district.
Alex Quinones is head coach of the Lions. His assistants are Allison Winspear and Francisco Ramirez.
Tyler team members include: Daniel Aguilar, Jennifer Castillo-Avila, Viridiana Delgado, Luz Fernandez, David Gamez, Raquel Gaona, Bryan Hernandez, Angel Hymes, Quynton Johnson, Devan Jones, Joanna Landeros, Roberto Lara, Wendy Lopez, Marlena Marquez, Pedro Mena, Leslie Miranda, Benito Moore, Jose Ortega, Anna Perdomo, Emily Ramos, Shaniyah Reese and Fernando Sandoval.