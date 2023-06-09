FORT WORTH (AP) — Kole Klecker pitched seven shutout innings and was backed by two third-inning home runs, leading TCU to a 4-1 victory over Indiana State on Friday in the opening game of the Fort Worth Super Regional.
Klecker allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He allowed only three runners to reach second base. Luke Savage came on in relief to open the eighth inning and after allowing a leadoff walk, he got out of the inning with a double play grounder and a fly out. He allowed a two-out solo home run by Keegan Watson in the ninth.
Austin Davis put TCU ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the third inning and the lead reached 3-0 when Cole Fontenelle belted a two-run homer to straightaway center field later in the inning.
With the exception of the third inning, Indiana State’s Matt Jachec kept pace with Klecker for the most part. Jachec pitched eight-plus innings, coming out of the game after allowing a leadoff double to Fontenelle in the ninth. After Fontenelle later came around to score, Jachec was charged with four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Zach Davidson finished for Indiana State (45-15).
Game 2 is set for Saturday, with TCU (40-22) playing as the home team.
TCU announced the attendance at a record 8,812 at Lupton Stadium, quite a feat for a venue with a listed seating capacity of 4,500. The overflow crowd was along the right-field line, outside the right-field fence and on the outfield berm.
Duke 5, Virginia 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Damon Lux hit a two-run home run, Luke Storm drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and Duke defeated Virginia 5-4 on Friday in the opening game of the Charlottesville Super Regional.
Duke trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning before Jay Beshears led off with a single and later scored the tying run on a bases-loaded grounder by Tyler Albright. Storm then singled to left field, scoring Giovanni DiGiacomo for a 5-4 lead.
Virginia threatened with two out in the ninth when Griff O’Ferrall singled and Ethan O’Donnell drew a walk, but Duke reliever James Tallon got Jake Gelof to fly out.
Duke’s Fran Oschell III (6-0, 0.69 ERA) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three, and was credited with the win. Tallon, who has a 1.64 ERA, pitched the ninth and picked up his 12th save.
Lux’s home run gave Duke a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Virginia later went ahead 4-3 with three runs in the sixth when Gelof scored on a single by Kyle Teel, Anthony Stephan had a bases-loaded groundout and Henry Godbout added a sacrifice fly.
Virginia’s Jay Woolfolk (2-1), who entered in relief in the top of the eighth, gave up two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning.
Florida 5, South Carolina 4
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — BT Riopelle hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and Florida got two other home runs in a 5-4 victory over South Carolina on Friday in the weather-delayed opening game of the Gainesville Super Regional.
After a 2-hour, 37-minute weather delay, South Carolina's Will McGillis hit the second pitch of the game for a home run. Gavin Casas added an RBI-single for a 2-0 lead, but the Gators tied it in the bottom of the first on a two-out home run by Josh Rivera.
McGillis came to bat again with one out in the second and delivered an RBI single for a 3-2 South Carolina lead.
Florida (49-15) tied it in the fifth on a leadoff home run by Tyler Shelnut and went ahead in the sixth on Riopelle's deep drive to straightaway center field. Rivera scored from second on a two-out single by Shelnut in the eighth inning.
After South Carolina's three early runs, the Gamecocks were shut down by Brandon Sproat (8-3) and Cade Fisher, as the two did not allow a runner past second base in the next six innings. Brandon Neely came in to pitch the ninth and allowed a two-out home run by McGillis — his third RBI of the game — before Braylen Wimmer grounded out to end it.
Sproat allowed three runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Fisher allowed one hit in two innings and Neely picked up his 13th save despite giving up the home run to McGillis.
Will Sanders (4-4), who gave up Riopelle's home run, took the loss for South Carolina (42-20).
Game 2 in the best-of-3 series is set for Saturday, with South Carolina playing as the home team.
Florida drew 8,439 to Condron Family Ballpark, the largest crowd ever at an on-campus baseball stadium in the state of Florida.
Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bennett Thompson hit two home runs, Drew Cowley singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oregon rallied from an eight-run deficit to beat Oral Roberts 9-8 on Friday night, snapping the Golden Eagles' 21-game win streak.
Oregon (41-20), which won the second regional title in program history last week, can punch its ticket to the College World Series with a win over Oral Roberts (49-12) on Saturday in the best-of-3 series. The Ducks have made only one previous CWS appearance — in 1954. They lost both games. The Golden Eagles have to win Saturday and Sunday to advance to their second CWS and first since 1978.
Matt Hogan hit a three-run home run in the third inning for Oral Roberts and Jake McMurray capped the eight-run inning with a three-run single. Oregon answered with home runs from Jacob Walsh and Thompson leading off the bottom of the inning.
Thompson hit a three-run homer in the fourth to pull the Ducks within 8-5. Drew Smith hit a solo shot in the sixth and Cowley and Tanner Smith added RBI singles in the seventh to tie it at 8.
No. 9 hitter Gavin Grant and Rikuu Nishida drew walks to lead off the ninth. A fielder's choice forced Grant out at third before Cowley delivered his game-winner, scoring Nishida.
Josh Mollerus (3-2) got the last four outs to earn the victory. Dalton Patten (4-2) took the loss.
NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance
All Times CDT
Best of Three: x-if necessary:
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
At David F. Couch Ballpark
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Saturday, June 10: Wake Forest (50-10) vs. Alabama (43-19), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
---
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
Saturday, June 10: Stanford (42-17) vs. Texas (41-20), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
---
At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.
Saturday, June 10: LSU (46-15) vs. Kentucky (40-19), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
---
At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.
Saturday, June 10: Tennessee (41-19) vs. Southern Miss (45-18), 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss, TBD
---
At Condron Family Ballpark
Gainesville, Fla.
Friday, June 9: Florida 5, South Carolina 4
Saturday, June 10: Florida (49-15) vs. South Carolina (42-20), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Sunday, June 11: Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD
---
At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Charlottesville, Va.
Game 1: Duke 5, Virginia 4
Saturday, June 10: Virginia (48-13) vs. Duke (39-22), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
x-Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, TBD
---
At PK Park
Eugene, Ore.
Friday, June 9: Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8, 9 innings
Saturday, June 10: Oral Roberts (49-12) vs. Oregon (41-20), 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD
---
At Amon Carter Stadium
Fort Worth
Game 1: TCU 4, Indiana St. 1
Saturday, June 10: Indiana St. (45-16) vs. TCU (41-22), 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
x-Sunday, June 11: Indiana St. vs. TCU, TBD