Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, possibly severe. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially in the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.