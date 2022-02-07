TATUM — Brett Carr couldn’t have asked for a better team performance when he earned his 500th career coaching victory during Tatum's 96-38 home district win against West Rusk on Monday at Eagle Coliseum.
Carr improved his 24-year coaching career record to 500-281 and his 18-year Tatum coaching mark to 419-184.
The Class 3A sixth-ranked Tatum Eagles improved their current season record to 22-5 and District 16-3A mark to 11-0, while West Rusk dropped to 12-14 and 5-6 respectively.
“I’ve been blessed with fantastic play,” Carr said of his coaching milestone. “We’ve had great kids here. I’ve been here 18 years. It’s like family.”
“I’ve been blessed to be a Tatum Eagle,” he added. “It’s the longest I’ve ever lived anywhere in my life, so I bleed green now.”
West Rusk started the game’s scoring with Jaxon Farquhar’s field goal, but Tatum stormed back with a 7-0 run to make it a 7-2 game with 6:40 to play in the game’s opening quarter. Ty Bridges’ three-pointer launched the Eagles’ surge, and Drake Walton and Jayden Boyd followed with two-point makes.
The road Raiders ended their drought with Geremiah Smith’s three-ball, but Boyd finished the first quarter with nine of his game-high 25 points to lead Tatum to a 26-13 lead. Walton earned four of his nine game points in the period, while Jordan Chambers scored all four of his points in the game’s opening frame.
“Jayden is big time,” Carr said of Boyd’s game performance. “He’s a scoring machine. For us to win, we need him to play big, and he knows that. He did a great job.”
Aiden Anthony then scored Tatum’s first four points of the second quarter, and Bridges added his second three of the outing to expand the Eagles’ lead to 33-15 with 4:50 to play until halftime. Anthony finished the event with 11 points, while Bridges scored all nine of his points before halftime.
West Rusk got out of its slump when Smith split a pair of free throw attempts at the 4:30 mark, but Tatum ended the period on a 21-4 run to make it a 54-20 advantage by halftime. The Eagles got nine more points from Boyd, five from Kendric Malone, three from Bridges, and two from Walton and Kendall Williams during this time.
Williams then recorded 12 of his 16 game points after the intermission, and Malone earned nine of his 13 to guide Tatum to a 42-18 second half scoring edge. The Eagles owned a 74-29 lead after the third quarter, and a 58-point advantage after the fourth and final period.
Meanwhile, Farquhar finished the evening with a West Rusk-best 10 points.