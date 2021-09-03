Tatum 35, Daingerfield 28TATUM — The Tatum Eagles built a big lead and held on late, moving to 2-0 on the season with a 35-28 win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
Tatum scored the lone points of the first half on a 12-yard run by Quintin Harmon with 5:06 left in the second quarter, moving 35 yards in five plays, and the Eagles scored twice in the third period and early in the fourth to build a commanding 28-0 lead.
Kendric Malone scored on a 14-yard run with 10:51 left in the third period, and then connected with Kendall Williams on a short pass that Williams turned into a 55-yard catch and run to extend the Eagle lead.
With 11:13 left in the fourth, Jaylon Jones got into the scoring act with a 4-yard run to push the Tatum lead to 28-0.
Dee Lewis hit Jakevian Rodgers on a 67-yard scoring strike with 10:21 left to get Daingerfield on the board, but Malone and Williams hooked up again for Tatum — this time on a 31-yard toss — to put the Eagles back on top 35-6.
Lewis threw three long TD passes in the final 4:54 to keep Daingerfield in the game, hitting Jayden Wallace on scoring strikes of 19 and 80 yards and Rodgers on a 45-yarder with 15 seconds left to pull the Tigers to within a touchdown at 35-28.
The Tigers attempted an onside kick, but Tatum recovered and held on for the win.
Tatum will visit Pittsburg next week. Daingerfield (1-1) hosts Sabine.
Harmony 20, Hughes Springs 8HARMONY — Boston Seahorn threw one touchdown pass and scored once on the ground, leading the Harmony Eagles to a 20-8 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs at Eagle Stadium on Friday.
Harmony (2-0) took a 6-0 lead with 6:33 left in the opening quarter on Seahorn’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Langford. The try for two failed.
Dakota Bean’s 5-yard touchdown run with 2:41 left in the opening quarter and Coy Pilcher’s extra point gave the Eagels a 13-0 lead.
Hughes Springs scored on a 25-yard run by Trevor Bolden and got a 2-point conversion run by Nick Brown with 46 seconds left in the second quarter to trail 13-8 at halftime, but Seahorn scored on a 1-yard run and Pilcher added the PAT with 10:27 left in the game to make the final 20-8.
Harmony will visit New Diana and Hughes Springs will host Winnsboro next week.
West Rusk 55, Sabine 33NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Raiders piled up 528 rushing yards and scored seven times on the ground en route to a 55-33 win over the Sabine Cardinals at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
West Rusk (2-0) got huge nights from Tate Winings and Jamal Ford, who combined to rush 33 times for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Winings had 173 yards and one score on 15 carries, and Ford rushed for 172 yards and three scores on 18 attempts.
Jimmie Harper rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown, passes for one touchdown and intercepted a pass and returned it for another TD.
Ty Harper carried just once, but it went for 65 yards and a TD.
The Raiders will host Mineola next Friday. Sabine (1-1) will visit Daingerfield.