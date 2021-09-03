Tatum 35, Daingerfield 28
TATUM — The Tatum Eagles built a big lead and held on late, moving to 2-0 on the season with a 35-28 win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
Tatum scored the lone points of the first half on a 12-yard run by Quintin Harmon with 5:06 left in the second quarter, moving 35 yards in five plays, and the Eagles scored twice in the third period and early in the fourth to build a commanding 28-0 lead.
Kendric Malone scored on a 14-yard run with 10:51 left in the third period, and then connected with Kendall Williams on a short pass that Williams turned into a 55-yard catch and run to extend the Eagle lead.
With 11:13 left in the fourth, Jaylon Jones got into the scoring act with a 4-yard run to push the Tatum lead to 28-0.
Dee Lewis hit Jakevian Rodgers on a 67-yard scoring strike with 10:21 left to get Daingerfield on the board, but Malone and Williams hooked up again for Tatum - this time on a 31-yard toss - to put the Eagles back on top 35-6.
Lewis threw three long TD passes in the final 4:54 to keep Daingerfield in the game, hitting Jayden Wallace on scoring strikes of 19 and 80 yards and Rodgers on a 45-yarder with 15 seconds left to pull the Tigers to within a touchdown at 35-28.
The Tigers attempted an onside kick, but Tatum recovered and held on for the win.
Tatum will visit Pittsburg next week. Daingerfield (1-1) hosts Sabine.
Harmony 20, Hughes Springs 8
HARMONY — Boston Seahorn threw one touchdown pass and scored once on the ground, leading the Harmony Eagles to a 20-8 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs at Eagle Stadium on Friday.
Harmony (2-0) took a 6-0 lead with 6:33 left in the opening quarter on Seahorn's 13-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Langford. The try for two failed.
Dakota Bean's 5-yard touchdown run with 2:41 left in the opening quarter and Coy Pilcher's extra point gave the Eagels a 13-0 lead.
Hughes Springs scored on a 25-yard run by Trevor Bolden and got a 2-point conversion run by Nick Brown with 46 seconds left in the second quarter to trail 13-8 at halftime, but Seahorn scored on a 1-yard run and Pilcher added the PAT with 10:27 left in the game to make the final 20-8.
Harmony will visit New Diana and Hughes Springs will host Winnsboro next week.