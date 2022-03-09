Two weeks later than it was originally scheduled, the TASO Softball Classic will take place Thursday and Saturday at Tyler Legacy High School.
Inclement weather canceled both days of the original event, and it will now feature five teams at one location.
Thursday’s schedule is Legacy vs. Lufkin, 8:30 a.m.; Legacy vs. Chapel Hill, 10 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Lufkin, 11:30 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Van, 1 p.m.; and North Lamar vs. Van, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule is Lufkin vs. Chapel Hill, 8:30 a.m.; Lufkin vs. Van, 10 a.m.; North Lamar vs. Chapel Hill, 11:30 a.m.; Legacy vs. Van, 1 p.m.; and Legacy vs. North Lamar, 2:30 p.m.