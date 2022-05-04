The Grace Community girls team captured first place at the TAPPS 5A North Regional Track & Field Championships held on April 28 at the University of Texas at Arlington's Maverick Stadium.
The Lady Cougars won three individual titles and one relay. The team placed in all but one event. The Lady Cougars totaled 154 points, followed by Fort Worth Southwest (149), Austin St. Michael's Catholic (78), Frisco Legacy Christian (71), Austin Regents (51), Bullard Brook Hill (43). There 15 teams in the field, in the field of 15 teams.
Winning individual event championships for the Lady Cougars team were sophomore Maddie Keelingin (pole vault) and double-winner junior Abby Metzger (3200- and 1600- meter runs). The Lady Cougars won the 1600 relay to come from behind in the team race. Grace enterd the final event trailing Fort Worth Southwest by 15 points. The relay team consisted of Maddie Keeling, senior Ashlynn Hecht, junior Ela Keeling and junior Metzger.
The Grace Cougar boys team finished third in the field of 15 teams. Top six teams were Fort Worth Christian (117), Austin Brentwood Christian (108), Grace Community (84), Austin St. Michael's Catholic(81), Dallas Christian (59) and Dallas Bishop Dunne (52).
Junior Grayson Gaddis took second- and third-place, respectively, in the 800- and 1600-meter runs and junior Caden Lynch finished second in the 200-meter dash to lead the Cougars. The foursome of sophomore Grant Turner, junior Alexander Reed, Lynch and junior Colton Harmon combined to set a new school record in the 800-meter relay, finishing in second place.
In all the Grace Cougars qualified 16 individuals and five relays for the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships set for Friday and Saturday at Midway ISD's Panther Stadium in Waco.