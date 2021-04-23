Grace Community struck gold and silver in the team competition of the TAPPS 5A North Regional Track & Field meet held on the Liberty Christian School campus in Argyle.
The Lady Cougars captured the regional title with 159 points, followed by Fort Worth Southwest Christian (134) and Austin Brentwood Christian (70). Brook Hill finished 11th with 27 points. There were 16 schools that recorded points.
The Cougars garnered 95 points, sparked by double golds from Joshua Murray and Smith Pruett, to place second behind Austin Brentwood Christian (122.5). Fort Worth Christian was third with 93 points. Brook Hill was eighth with 36.5 points. Sixteen teams scored points.
The top four in each category advance to the TAPPS State Track & Field Meet April 30 and May 1 at Midway's Panther Stadium in Waco.
GIRLS
Capturing gold for the Lady Cougars was the 4x400 relay team of Macy Smith, Abby Metzger, Madeline Keeling and Ashlynn Hecht in a time of four minutes and 15.19 seconds.
Individual first-place finishes were Hecht (800-meter run, 2:21.19), Metzger (1600-meter run, 5:18.92) and Keeling (pole vault, 9 feet, 6 inches).
Grace's 4x200 meter relay claimed silver. Runners Anna Olson, Alyssa Strickland, Smith and Reece Porter ran to a time of 1:52.13.
Also, Metzger was second in 800-meters (2:21.40), along with teammates Madilyn Rutherford (high jump, 4-10) and Porter (pole vault, 9-0).
The Lady Cougars also gathered bronze — Olson (100-meter hurdles, 17.24), Hecht (1600-meter run, 5:24.42) and Cassidy Tolleson (pole vault, 9-0) and the 4x100 relay team of Olson, Strickland, Smith and Porter (52.37).
Also qualifying for state by placing fourth were Tariyah Hicks (discus, 93 feet, 5 inches) and Addison Campbell (shot, 30-10).
Other Grace tracksters collecting points for their team were Hicks (shot put, 29-8), Porter (200-meter dash, 28.20; long jump, 15-11¾), Elayna Metzger (5, 1600-meter run, 12:40.13; 6, 3200-meter run, 5:47.01), Strickland (triple jump, 33-1), Rutherford (triple jump, 32-11) and Keeling (400-meter dash, 1:04.81).
Brook Hill's Caley Fitzgerald won gold in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 48.95 and she took silver in the 100-meter hurdles (16.89). Fitzgerald was also seventh in the 200-meter dash (28.33) and seventh in the triple jump (38-4).
Ann Hall was fourth in the pole vault (7-0).
BOYS
Grace standouts Murray and Pruett finished first in two events. Murray won the 110-meter high hurdles (15.68) as well as the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (40.41), while Pruett was tops in the shot put (47-10½) and discus (148-02).
Grayson Gaddis added a first-place finish in the 3200-meters with a clocking of 10:19.99. He took the bronze in the 1600-meters (4:45.28).
Garrett Vaso claimed the silver in the high jump (6-4).
The Cougars' 4x400 meter relay was awarded the bronze. The team consisted of Colton Harmon, Murray, Grant Turner and Braden Brink. They ran to a clocking of 3:32.48
Brink finished fourth in the 800-meter run (2:04.74) to notch a bid to state. He was seventh in the PV (10-0).
The Grace 4x100 relay ran to a time of 45.28 to finish seventh. Members of the squad were Turner, Jeffrey Harmon, Colton Harmon and Carter Eli.
Grace's Caleb Carpenter finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (18.59) and 300-meter hurdles (45.10). Dylan Taylor was seventh in the long jump (18-8¼). Colton Harmon was seventh in the triple jump (38-4).
Sam Hall of Brook Hill won the pole vault (11-6) with teammate Owen Funk placing fifth (10-0).
Brook Hill's Ture Nilsson (2:16.68) and Noah Langemeier (2:18.01) were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 800-meters. The Guard's Matthew Laine was eighth in the 300 hurdles (45.91).
BH's William Roberts was seventh in the discus (128-02). Joseph Johnson was fourth in the high jump (5-6). Isaiah Obaseki was second in the shot (45-7¾).