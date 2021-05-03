The Grace Community School Lady Cougars captured the TAPPS 5A State Track & Field Championship.
Grace scored 99 points to win the title on Saturday at the Midway High School's Panther Stadium track in Waco. Fort Worth Southwest Christian was second with 83 points, followed by Houston Lutheran South (82), The Woodlands (69) and Boerne Geneva (69). Brook Hill was 18th with 10 points.
The Grace Community Cougars, led by Joshua Murray's double gold, were fifth with 55 points. Brook Hill was 22nd with seven points.
Austin Brentwood Christian won the boys crown with 88 points, followed by Fort Bend Christian (82), The Woodlands Christian (64) and Houston Lutheran South (64).
GIRLS
The Lady Cougars captured a gold, four silvers and four bronze medals.
Freshman Madeline Keeling claimed gold in the pole vault with a winning vault of 9 feet. Teammate and senior Cassidy Tolleson took the silver (8-6). Lady Cougar Reece Porter was fifth (8-0).
Junior Ashlyn Hecht captured silver in the 800-meters with a time of two minutes and 21.69 seconds with teammate Abby Metzger, a sophomore, taking bronze (2:22.87).
Metzger was second in the 1600-meters with a clocking of 5:15.92 (a personal best) and Hecht took the bronze (5:25.42).
The Lady Cougars were second in the 4x400 relay (4:11.94). On the relay were Macy Smith, Metzger, Keeling and Hecht.
Grace won the bronze in the 4x200 (1:50.04). Relay members were Anna Olson, Alyssa Strickland, Smith and Reece Porter.
Olson, a senior, was fourth in the 110-meter low hurdles with a personal best 16.92.
The Lady Cougars were sixth in the 4x100 relay (52.94). Relay members were Olson, Strickland, Smith and Reece Porter.
Junior Addison Campbell was seventh in the shot put (28-11½) with senior Tariyah Hicks placing sixth in the discus (89-2).
Senior Madilyn Rutherford placed fourth in the high jump (4-10).
Brook Hill freshman Caley Fitzgerald earned points in two events — 300-meter hurdlers (3, 48.95) and 100-meter hurdles (5, 16.89). He was recognized for earning 22 points, third most in the regional meet. She set a school record in the 300-meter hurdles.
BOYS
Lightning-quick Murray captured first place in both the hurdles events — 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Murray, who has signed to play football at Henderson State University, had a time of 15.62 in the 110s. In the 300s, Murray had a time of 40.46.
Taking silver were Smith Pruett and Garrett Vasso.
Pruett threw 48-0¼ for second in the shot put. Pruett was eighth in the discus (101-11).
Vasso was second in the high jump (6-4).
In the 800-meters freshman Charles Brink placed seventh in a personal record time of 2:02.37.
Grayson Gaddis, a sophomore, finished seventh in the 1600-meters with a clocking of 4:39.77 (personal record).
Gaddis was also in the 3200-meters, placing fifth (10:28.72).
The Cougars took fifth place in the 4x400 relay (3:34.65). Members of the Cougars squad were Colton Harmon, Brink, Murray and Grant Turner.
For Brook Hill, Sam Hall placed fourth in the pole vault (11-0) and teammate Isaiah Obaseki finished seventh in the shot put (42-10¼).