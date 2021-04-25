The Bishop Gorman Crusaders and Lady Crusaders, finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the TAPPS Class 4A North Regional Track & Field Meet at Liberty Christian School in Argyle.
The Crusaders scored 72 points to tie with Willow Park Trinity Christian for fourth. Lubbock Christian won the meet with 136 points, followed by Arlington Pantego Christian (116) and Lubbock Trinity Christian (80). Tyler All Saints placed 10th with 31 points.
The Lady Crusaders totaled 83 points. They finished behind Lubbock Christian (148), Arlington Pantego Christian (130.5), Lubbock Trinity Christian (114) and Dallas Shelton (86). The All Saints Lady Trojans were 12th with six points.
The top four in each event advance to the TAPPS State Track & Field Meet April 30 and May 1 at Midway’s Panther Stadium in Waco.
BOYS
Anthany Smith won gold in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.97 seconds. All Saints' Blake Lin was fourth at 11.41.
Gorman's Isaac Natera claimed bronze in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.78 and finished sixth in the 1600-meters (5:17.22)
All Saints' Cayden Mitcham took silver in the 110-meter hurdles in a clocking of 16.84. He was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (48.83).
In the 200-meters, All Saints' Lin garnered silver with a time of 23.21, followed by Gorman's Ore Ifafore taking the bronze (23.22).
Also earning bronze was the Crusader 4x200 team of Nick Azzi, Josafat Covarrubias, Smith and Ifafore (1:36.14). All Saints placed seventh in a time of 1:30.42 (Will Morgan, Nic Ireland, Nick Davis, Lin).
The Crusaders finished fourth in the 4x100 with a time of 46.22. Relay members were Max Sobel, Ifafore, Covarrubias and Smith.
TKG's Anthony Todd was fourth in the high jump (5-4) with All Saints' Davis placing sixth (5-2).
Gorman's Joseph Benedict was fourth in the pole vault (9-0).
Others helping the Crusaders score points were Thomas Brown (6, 11:34.53) and Michael Lemmons (8, 12:05.71) in the 3200-meter run; Todd (5, 17.73) in the 110-meter hurdles; and Ifafore (6, 115-05) in the discus throw;
The All Saints squad of Will Morgan, Davis, Braxton Bogue and Ethan Fanous finished eighth in the 4x100 in a time of 47.19.
Bishop Gorman placed seventh in the 4x400 relay (3:52.95). Team members were Ronnie Herrera, Jorge Garcia, Benedict and Covarrubias.
GIRLS
Lady Crusader senior Tori Burnette earned silver in the 1600-meters with a clocking of 5:44.57 and she took the bronze in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.17.
Bishop Gorman captured bronze in the 4x400 meter relay in a time of 4:41.90. Relay members were Ashlyn Frans, Burnette, Maria Kariampuzha and Elizabeth Mahfood. The All Saints team of Bailey Walker, Mia McGehee, Conley Cavender and Marian Chapman placed eighth (4:59.57).
The Lady Crusaders had three places in the high jump — 4, Mahfood, 4-6; 6, Elaine Herrera, 4-4; and 7, Marley Maloney, 4-2.
In the 4x100 relay, Gorman placed fourth with a time of 54.08. Relay members were Claire Testa, Christine Ifeadi, Grace Coan and Marley Maloney.
Ifeadi was fourth in the triple jump (32-4).
All Saints placed eighth in the 4x100 relay in a time of 57.95 (Maggie Maxey, Marian Chapman, Walker, Lavender).
Helping the Lady Crusaders earn points as well were Maria Kariampuzha in the 3200-meter run (5, 13:04.16) and 800-meter run (7, 2:46.93), along with Catherine McKnight (5, 18.45) and Claire Testa (6,18.56) in the 100-meter hurdles; Ifeadi in the 100-meter dash (6, 13.59); Mahfood (5, 1:09.04) in the 400-meter dash; and McKnight in the 300-meter hurdles (5, 54.19)
BG was fifth in the 4x200 relay (2:00.68). Relay members were Testa, Ifeadi, Coan and Ashlyn Frans.