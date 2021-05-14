Appearing in their seventh Final Four, the Brook Hill Lady Guard were hopeful of a state softball crown.
However, Grapevine Faith Christian scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to a 7-2 win on Friday in the TAPPS Division II state softball semifinals at Waco ISD Softball Complex.
The Lady Lions (16-1) advance to the state championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday in Waco.
Brook Hill ends its season at 12-5-1 after winning its 11th district championship. After receiving a bye in bi-district, the Lady Guard knocked off Fort Worth Christian (15-0) and Carrollton Prince of Peace (10-0) to reach the state tournament.
The Lady Guard took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. After an out, Landrey McNeel singled, followed by a bunt single by Presley Mizell. Neeley Clark reached on a fielder's choice as McNeel moved to third and Mizell was out at second.
After McNeel stole home to tie the game at 1-1, Grace Yeager's sacrifice fly to right brought in Clark for a 2-1 lead.
Callie Bailey and Mollee McCurley each had two hits for Brook Hill with Maeci Wilson hitting a double. Yeager added a single.
Mckenna Lovelady pitched 3⅓ innings for the Bullard school, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out one and walking one. Bailey hurled the final 3⅔ innings in the circle, giving up four hits and no runs. She struck out four and walked two.
Anacapri Ciccone led the Lady Lions with three hits with Ashley Nevill adding two hits — double and single. Jennifer Nevill and Morgen Wirt also adding dobules.
Other Grapevine hits were by Ellie Estridge, Emma Compton and Lindsay Cruson. RBIs were from Cruson (2), Compton (1), Ciccone (1), Ashley Nevill (1) and Wirt (1).
Estridge pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs (none earned). She struck out two and did not issue a walk.