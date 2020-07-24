After subtracting a few football games last week, TAPPS did an about-face and will add a couple of contests.
In an announcement on Thursday, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools will allow its members to play an eight-game regular season for football instead of six games. TAPPS will allow games to start one week earlier (Sept. 24-26), and the regular season will end one week later (Nov. 12-14).
That news had area athletic directors scrambling for games after the earlier announcement of cutting back games resulted in schools notifying opponents of TAPPS eliminating games. The schools may push back games since the regular season was originally scheduled to conclude on Nov. 5-7.
The new rules will allow schools in eight-team districts to play all of their league games.
Tyler schools All Saints and Bishop Gorman are in an eight-team district, while Tyler’s Grace Community and Bullard’s Brook Hill are in a five-team district (Division II District 2).
As of now, All Saints has a Division III/IV District 2 opener on Sept. 24 at home against Dallas First Baptist, while Gorman is scheduled to travel to Arlington the same night to face Pantego Christian.
Brook Hill has a non-district home game with Fort Worth Christian on Sept. 24 with Grace facing Frisco Legacy Christian in Tyler that same night.
TAPPS also pushed back its football state championship games by one week, from Dec. 3-5 to Dec. 10-12.
All fall sports can begin school-based workouts one day earlier, on Sept. 7 (Labor Day) instead of Sept. 8, and football teams can now practice in pads and have full contact starting Sept. 11. Football teams will play their only scrimmage Sept. 17-19 instead of the week after that.
The first date for volleyball matches is now Sept. 10 — moved up from Sept. 21 — and the state finals were pushed back from Nov. 11-13 until Nov. 18-21. Competitions can begin earlier for fall golf (Sept. 7), team tennis (Sept. 7), cross country (Sept. 10) and fall soccer (Sept. 10) instead of having to wait until Sept. 21 (cross country, team tennis and fall golf) or Sept. 28 (fall soccer).
Other state championships include — team tennis (Oct. 19-20), cross country (Nov. 2), fall Soccer (Nov. 12-13) and football (Dec. 10-12).
TAPPS did not announce any new changes for its winter sports — winter soccer, basketball and wrestling. TAPPS previously delayed the start of those sports by two weeks and said that they can begin practices Nov. 2 and can start competitions Nov. 12.