A fast start by Fort Worth Christian combined with a slow beginning by the Cougars was just too much for Tyler Grace Community to overcome on Saturday.
Fort Worth Christian jumped out to a four-touchdown lead and then held off the Cougars for a 30-20 TAPPS Division II area football playoff victory at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.
The Cardinals (4-4) advance to meet district rival Fort Worth Southwest Christian next week in regionals. FWSC defeated McKinney Christian 36-18 to advance.
The other North regional game will have Dallas Christian, a 59-14 winner over Frisco Legacy Christian, meeting Grapevine Faith Christian, a 14-7 winner over Bullard Brook Hill.
The Cougars end their season at 5-2.
While the Cardinals dominated the first half, Grace did much of the same in the second half, but just could not generate enough points.
FW Christian was led by quarterback Carson Cross who threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Cardinals broke out to a 27-0 lead. He airmailed TD passes to Michael Zarone (8 yards) in the first quarter followed strikes to Jacob Trimble (57 and 64 yards) in the second period. He had a quarterback run of his own for an 8-yard score in the second.
The momentum changed when Jaxon Rees showed his speed and blocked the extra point attempt by Jaxsen Beck to leave the score at 27-0 with 1:59 to go in the first half.
Cougar quarterback Price Williams led his team on a quick seven-play 63-yard drive to get on the scoreboard with 39 seconds before halftime. Williams connected with Joshua Murray for a 52-yard TD pass. Alex Quintero booted the PAT and the Coogs trailed 27-7.
It was not the first sustained drive for Grace as the Cougars, mainly behind the power running of Brooks Bays, drove to the Cardinals’ six-yard on 10 plays. However, on the 11th play the home team fumbled and the Cards recovered.
Williams connected on 16 of 34 passing attempts for 237 yards. Bays led the ground attack with 127 yards on 23 carries. Murray had four receptions for 104 yards with Austin Johnson (4-54) and Bays (3-57) right behind.
The Cougars played tough defense, especially in the second half, limiting the Cardinals to just one first down in the third quarter and that came on the final play of the period.
After scoreless third period, the Cougars pulled within 27-14 with 7:32 showing in the fourth when Quintero took a direct snap and hit pay dirt from the three. Quintero then put on his kicking shoe and made the PAT.
FWC bounced back as Beck booted a 32-yard field for a 30-14 advantage with 6:07 on the clock.
The Cougars scored again with nine seconds remaining as Williams hooked up with Gabe Schuricht for a 4-yard TD. The pass for two was broken up.
Johnson had an interception for the Cougars in the first half.
The Grace DL of Eli Martin, Tanner Thyen, Grant Melton and Fletcher McCown helped control the Cowtown squad’s running game as well as LB Bays and Smith Pruett.
The Cougar offensive line of Jacob Tucker, Thyen, Aidan Stinson, Caleb Wilson and Cade Coffey helped the team gain 398 total yards to the Cardinals’ 383.
TAPPS Division II Area Playoff Game
Fort Worth Christian 30, Tyler Grace Community 20
FW Christian 7 20 0 3 — 30
Tyler Grace 0 7 0 13 — 20
First Quarter
FWC — Michael Zarcone 8 pass from Carson Cross (Jaxsen Beck kick), 5:20
Second Quarter
FWC — Cross 8 run (Beck kick), 11:55
FWC — Jacob Trimble 57 pass from Cross (Beck kick), 10:25
FWC — Trimble 64 pass from Cross (kick blocked), 1:59
GCS — Joshua Murray 52 pass from Price Williams (Alex Quintero kick), 39
Fourth Quarter
GCS — Quintero 3 run (Quintero kick), 7:32
FWC — FG Beck 32, 6:07
GCS — Gabe Schuricht 4 pass from Williams (passed failed), :09
FWC GCS
First Downs 16 20
Rushes-Yards 25-68 39-161
Passing Yards 315 237
Total Yards 383 398
C-A-I 15-26-1 16-34-1
Punts-Ave. 5-32.2 3-33.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 3-30 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Fort Worth Christian, Carson Cross 14-37, Jaxon Cobern 10-32, Team 1-(-1). Tyler Grace Community, Brooks Bays 23-127, Alex Quintero 3-18, Price Williams 11-14, Jaxon Rees 1-1, Austin Johnson 1-1.
PASSING — Fort Worth Christian, Carson Cross 15-26-1-315. Tyler Grace Community, Price Williams 16-34-1-237.
RECEIVING — Fort Worth Christian, Michael Zarcone 6-97, Jacob Trimble 4-162, Jaxon Cobern 3-38, Gus Sanchez III 1-14, Brycen Alexander 1-4. Tyler Grace Community, Joshua Murray 4-104, Austin Johnson 4-54, Brooks Bays 3-57, Alex Quintero 2-12, Jaxon Rees 2-6, Gabe Schuricht 1-4.