For the second consecutive year All Saints Episcopal School's Sidney Robertson is the state golf champion.
Robertson, a sophomore, captured the TAPPS 4A Girls State Golf Tournament championship after Tuesday's second and final round at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.
Also, All Saints freshman Connor Carver captured the bronze medal in the boys division.
Both earned all-state honors.
GIRLS
Robertson carded a 71 during the second round to go with her first round of 74 for a two-day total of 145. She also won the state title as a freshman in 2021.
Placing second was Gaia Esparza of San Antonio Lutheran (76-74—150) and Ali Escamilla of Midland Trinity (76-80—156).
BOYS
Carver had a second round score of 77 to go with his first round of 74 for a 36-hole total of 151 to place third.
Robert Gonzalez of Schertz John Paul II earned medalist honors with a 146 (75-71). He won a playoff with Aiden Wright of The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian (71-75—146).
Other members of the Trojans’ team includes: Matthew Dampf (90-91—181), Aiden O’Leary (91-93—184), Jack Seidel (88-97—185) and Jackson Hill (101-92—193).
Colton Carson of Brook Hill finished 19th in the TAPPS 5A Tournament held on the Apache Links at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.
Carson, competing as a medalist, carded a 36-hole score of 154 (74-80).
Aaron Pounds of The Woodlands Christian Academy won medalist honors with a 131 (65-66), followed Jack Usner of The Woodlands Christian Academy (68-64—132) and Jase Summy of Grapevine Faith Christian (68-65—133).