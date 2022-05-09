Defending state champion Sidney Robertson, a sophomore at All Saints Episcopal School, is leading the TAPPS 4A Girls Golf Tournament after Monday’s first round at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.
All Saints freshman Connor Carver is third in the boys tournament.
Robertson fired a 74 to top the medalist race by two strokes over Ali Escamilla of Midland Trinity and Gaia Esparza of San Antonio Lutheran.
In the girls team race, Sugar Land Logos Prep leads with a 404, followed by Houston Cypress Christian (408) and Lubbock Trinity Christian (411).
Carver carded a 74 to trail the top spot by three strokes in the boys race. Lubbock Trinity Christian’s Kieran Elliott and Aiden Wright of The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian both shot 71.
In the team race, All Saints is fourth with a 343. Schertz John Paul II leads with a 313, followed by The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian (326) and Dallas Covenant (327).
Other members of the Trojans’ team includes: Jack Seidel (88), Matthew Dampf (90), Aiden O’Leary (91) and Jackson Hill (101).
Colton Carson of Brook Hill is competing in the TAPPS 5A Tournament being held on the Apache Links at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.
Carson, competing as a medalist, carded a 74. Aaron Pounds of The Woodlands Christian Academy leads with a 65, followed by three golfers at 68 — Sam Jenkins of Dallas Christian, Jack Usner of The Woodlands Christian Academy and Jase Summy of Grapevine Faith Christian.
The second and final round of the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday.