All Saints Episcopal freshman Sidney Robertson topped off her standout season by capturing the TAPPS 4A State Golf Tournament medalist honors on Tuesday in Glen Rose.
Also the Lady Trojans placed third as a team. All Saints team members include: Robertson, Maggie Maxey, Conley Cavender, Taylor Phillips, head coach Sean Fleming and assistant coach Denise Godoy.
The tournament was held at the Squaw Valley Golf Course.
Robertson carded a two-day total of 8-under 136 (66-70) to top the field. She won medalist honors at district, regionals and now state.
Other Lady Trojans scores were Cavender (98-96—194), Phillips (115-114—229) and Maxey (119-113—232).
All Saints won the bronze with a 791 (398-393), just one stroke out of second.
Trinity School of Midland won the state title with a 756, followed by League City Bay Area Christian (790).