The Grace Community Lady Cougars, Brook Hill Lady Guard and Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders all finished in the top 10, netting gold, silver and bronze medals, in the TAPPS State Track & Field Meet held at Midway High School's Panther Stadium in Waco.
Brook Hill's Caley Fitzgerald brought home the double gold and Grace Community's Keely Bozeman was golden as well.
Capturing silver were Ifedayo Abegunde and Anna Hall of Brook Hill and Catherine McKnight of Bishop Gorman.
Also, the Grace Community Lady Cougars finished second in two relays — 4x200 (Maya Gilmore, Maddie Keeling, Addison Eli and Reece Porter) and 4x400 (Maddie Keeling, Gabriela Ela Keeling, Gilmore, Eli).
Taking bronze was Grace Community's Abby Metzger.
The Lady Cougars scored 74 points to capture third place in the Class 5A girls meet.
In the 4A girls meet, the Lady Guard of Brook Hill finished sixth with 51 points. The All Saints Lady Trojans placed 25th with three points. The Lady Crusaders finished 10th in Class 3A with 20 points.
Class 5A
In the golden moment for Grace, Bozeman won the high jump (4-8).
Mining sliver was the two Lady Cougar relays. In the 4x200, the team of Gilmore, Maddie Keeling, Eli and Porter ran to a time of 1:45.68.
Later in the 4x400, Grace finished runner-up in a time of 4:04.37. The relay included Maddie Keeling, Gabriela Ela Keeling, Gilmore and Eli.
Metzger placed third in the 3200-meter run with a clocking of 12:41.40. She was fourth in the 1600-mters (5:31.56). Teammate Lauryn Dunn was eighth in the 3200 at 13:52.94.
Placing fifth in the 800-meters was Lady Cougar Kayla Minick (2:31.94).
In the pole vault, Porter was fourth (9-6) and Brooklyn Gautier was eighth (8-6).
Gilmore was seventh in the triple jump (29-11.75) and Zyan Foster was eighth in the discus (91-11).
Class 4A Girls
Fitzgerald captured first place in the 100 meter hurdles in a clocking of 15.76 to garner 10 points for Brook Hill.
An event later, Fitzgerald won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.53 for another 10 points.
She also finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.707) in a photo finish, just behind first place Neriah Williams of Arlington Pantego Christian (12.32).
Fitzgerald's teammate Abegunde placed second at 12.701. Third place went to Riley Fox of Cypress Christian (12.706).
Hall won her silver in the pole vault at 8-6.
Brook Hill's Bethany Lavender finished fifth in the shot put (32-11).
Abegunde was sixth in the long jump (34-8.5).
As for All Saints, Abby Hahn placed sixth in the high jump at 4-8.
Class 3A Girls
Several Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders placed in the meet.
Catherine McKnight won the silver in the 300 meter hurdles. McKnight placed second with a time of 49.56.
In the 800-meters, Rebecca Berry (2:34.41) and Zoey Broaddus (2:38.35) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
Broaddus also finished seventh in the 1600-meters with a clocking 6:06.11.
The Lady Crusaders placed seventh in the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:29.95. Relay members include: Jillian Rae, Kate Cleofe, Berry and McKnight.
Sayo Ifafore was eighth in the shot put (29-6.5).