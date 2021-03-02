Bishop Gorman’s Taylor Wood and Elizabeth Mahfood combined to score 54 points and grab 28 rebounds to lead the Lady Crusaders past Willow Park Trinity Christian, 62-39, Tuesday in their TAPPS 4A area round playoff at Haddad Gym.
Gorman raises its record to 25-6 with the victory and advances to face Lubbock Trinity Christian in the area round on Thursday in Arlington.
Wood finished with a team-high 29 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Mahfood finished with 25 points and 14 boards.
Trinity Christian (3-8) was paced in the loss by Margaret Cowley’s 14 points. Lauren Young added eight as the Lady Eagles held the lead briefly in the opening minutes of play, but an 8-2 Gorman run pushed the Lady Cru out to an 11-6 advantage.
Gorman remained in control the rest of the way.
The Lady Cru did a lot of their first-half damage from the free-throw line thanks to Mahfood and Wood going 12 of 13. This helped Gorman go into the locker room with a 32-15 halftime lead.
Trinity Christian flew out of the gates in the second half and rocked Gorman back on its heels. Led by six points from Cowley, the Lady Eagles opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run.
Cowley drained a jumper to make the score 34-27 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Gorman had been unable to get on track offensively in the quarter, but Wood and Mahfood quickly ended any more thoughts of a Lady Eagles comeback. Wood drained a 3-pointer to end the run and dished out back-to-back assists to Mahfood for easy buckets. Mahfood finished the quarter with a layup at the buzzer to cap an 11-2 run and enter the fourth quarter with a 45-29 lead.
Wood made sure there would not be a repeat from Trinity Christian in the fourth quarter.
She drained a 3-pointer, made a steal and bucket and scored again for seven quick points in the quarter’s opening 45 seconds.
That put the game out of reach with Gorman tacking on another 7-0 surge just to make sure.